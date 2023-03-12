Mindy Kaling Turns Heads With White-Hot Dress on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet

Watch : 2023 Oscar Nominations: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!

As The Office's Kelly Kapoor once said, "I look really good in white."

Mindy Kaling took a cue from her iconic character for the 2023 Oscars, where she turned heads on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles March 12 in a stunning white gown. The custom Vera Wang dress featured off-the-shoulder sleeves and a mesh middle-section with white boning.

As for what went into this show-stopping ensemble, Live From E!: Oscars correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi explained during Live From E!: Oscars that this gown was designed in both black and white, but Mindy requested to go with the latter color. She paired the dress with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. For her glam, Mindy's look included a half-up-half-down hairstyle paired with bold lashes and a mauve lip.

The Ocean's 8 actress isn't just here to rock the red carpet. Mindy is set to present at the coveted ceremony. Other stars set to present include Pedro Pascal, Andrew Garfield and Kate Hudson. While she isn't nominated for an award tonight, Mindy may be taking home the honor of best dressed from fans.