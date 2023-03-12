Mindy Kaling Turns Heads With White-Hot Dress on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet

Mindy Kaling showed up at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 2023 Oscars, where she is set to present, in a sexy white Vera Wang gown. See the stunning look.

Watch: 2023 Oscar Nominations: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!

As The Office's Kelly Kapoor once said, "I look really good in white."

Mindy Kaling took a cue from her iconic character for the 2023 Oscars, where she turned heads on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles March 12 in a stunning white gown. The custom Vera Wang dress featured off-the-shoulder sleeves and a mesh middle-section with white boning.

As for what went into this show-stopping ensemble, Live From E!: Oscars correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi explained during Live From E!: Oscars that this gown was designed in both black and white, but Mindy requested to go with the latter color. She paired the dress with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. For her glam, Mindy's look included a half-up-half-down hairstyle paired with bold lashes and a mauve lip.

The Ocean's 8 actress isn't just here to rock the red carpet. Mindy is set to present at the coveted ceremony. Other stars set to present include Pedro Pascal, Andrew Garfield and Kate Hudson. While she isn't nominated for an award tonight, Mindy may be taking home the honor of best dressed from fans.

photos
Oscars 2023: The Most Dazzling Jewelry

And it's not the first time she has commanded the attention on an Oscars red carpet. Back in 2020, she arrived at the Oscars in a yellow gown—and a diamond necklace that had its own security guard present.

At the time, Mindy detailed just how serious her bling was that night.

"I cannot lose this necklace. The diamonds, right?" she told E!'s Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet. "I have to make sure I don't lose these, I don't trip, I don't flub any names."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The look was rather high-stakes but hey, when it comes to fashion, Mindy isn't here to fool around. And tonight's look is of no exception.

To see all the stars who stepped out on the Oscars 2023 red carpet, keep reading..

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

In Versace

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Camila Alves

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Rooney Mara

In Alexander McQueen with Fred Leighton jewelry 

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

In Louis Vuitton

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In Vera Wang with REZA jewelry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

In Valentino

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

In Chanel Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Andrew Garfield

In Fendi with David Yurman jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Berry

In Tamara Ralph

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Christian Dior Couture with Moussaieff 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

In Armani Privé

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Idris Elba

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessie Buckley

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

In Dolce & Gabbana

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Paul Mescal

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Tems

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Nazanin Boniadi

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

In Lanvin with Nikos Koulis jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Austin Butler

In Saint Laurent

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ryan Seacrest

In Brunello Cucinelli

photos
View More Photos From Oscars 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
E!'s 2023 Oscars red carpet kicks off Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on E!, followed by the 2023 Academy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E! News the next day at 11 p.m. for a full recap of the biggest Oscars moments.

