Cara Delevingne Has Her Own Angelina Jolie Leg Moment in Elie Saab on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet

Cara Delevingne stepped out at the 2023 Oscars in a red Elie Saab gown with a slit that showed off her entire right thigh—recalling Angelina Jolie's iconic leg moment at the 2012 Academy Awards.

Talk about a step and repeat.

Eleven years after Angelina Jolie broke the Internet at the 2012 Academy Awards with her thigh-high pose, Cara Delevingne followed in her footsteps with her own leggy moment at the 2023 Oscars.

The Carnival Row actress walked the champagne carpet March 12 in a gorgeous, asymmetrical red Elie Saab Haute Couture gown that showed off her entire right thigh. She paired the dress, which also featured a billowing shoulder accoutrement, with red, strappy heels and statement jewelry—including matching earrings, a bracelet and a necklace.

The supermodel isn't just gracing the Academy Awards red carpet in style. During the ceremony, she'll take the stage as a presenter.

The Oscar moment comes six months after the model-turned-actress stunned at her Cara Loves Karl Paris collection party during Paris Fashion Week. Although, this reveal certainly takes things a step further.

And as for how the original pose came to be? Back in 2019, Angelina shared how her Versace gown led to that viral moment.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

"I had a more complicated dress and I wore the more comfortable dress, which was that one," she told Extra at the premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. "I think when you feel comfortable, when you feel yourself—which is very much the theme of the film, and we know this in life—you embrace it. And sometimes, maybe it appears to be a thing, I don't know."

Keep reading to see more stars step out at the 2023 Oscars, below...

