Cara Delevingne Has Her Own Angelina Jolie Leg Moment in Elie Saab on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet

Watch : Cara Delevingne - Oscars 2023 E! Glambot

Talk about a step and repeat.

Eleven years after Angelina Jolie broke the Internet at the 2012 Academy Awards with her thigh-high pose, Cara Delevingne followed in her footsteps with her own leggy moment at the 2023 Oscars.

The Carnival Row actress walked the champagne carpet March 12 in a gorgeous, asymmetrical red Elie Saab Haute Couture gown that showed off her entire right thigh. She paired the dress, which also featured a billowing shoulder accoutrement, with red, strappy heels and statement jewelry—including matching earrings, a bracelet and a necklace.

The supermodel isn't just gracing the Academy Awards red carpet in style. During the ceremony, she'll take the stage as a presenter.

