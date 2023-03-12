See Ryan Seacrest Crash Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Oscars 2023 Date Night

Three times the charm.
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and Ryan Seacrest were all smiles as they hit the red carpet as a trio for Oscars 2023 at the Dolby Theatre. For the March 12 award show, both Ryan and Mark wore classic black tuxedos, each made complete with black bow ties and collared shirts. Meanwhile, Kelly stunned while wearing black sleeveless sheer full-length gown.
Their nighttime outing comes nearly a month after the American Idol emcee announced he would step away from Live with Kelly and Ryan after co-hosting with Kelly for six seasons. And as the duo revealed, Kelly's new co-host is her husband of 26 years, which means the show will aptly be renamed Live With Kelly and Mark in the future.
After sharing news of Ryan's departure on the air, Kelly also reflected on her memories with her co-host.
"When your friends become work mates become family," she wrote alongside a photo of herself, Mark and Ryan posted to Instagram Feb. 16. "Congratulations @ryanseacrest on surviving six winters in NYC! I'm proud of you and am forever in your corner. And @instasuelos welcome home, or to the contractual obligation phase of our relationship."
As for Ryan, he recently revealed what he'll miss the most about his daytime gig.
"I'll miss being next to Kelly every single day," Ryan exclusively told Carolina Bermudez on the March 9 episode of E! News. "We're extremely close, we're very good friends, we'll remain good friends. But there's that hour of communicating with somebody. You become super excited about doing it. You laugh, and then, of course, you can't remember what you said to each other. So I'll miss that part."
