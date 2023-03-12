See Ryan Seacrest Crash Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Oscars 2023 Date Night

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attended Oscars 2023 at the Dolby Theatre with one very special person also in tow: Ryan Seacrest. See the stunning photo of the daytime talk show hosts.

Three times the charm.

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and Ryan Seacrest were all smiles as they hit the red carpet as a trio for Oscars 2023 at the Dolby Theatre. For the March 12 award show, both Ryan and Mark wore classic black tuxedos, each made complete with black bow ties and collared shirts. Meanwhile, Kelly stunned while wearing black sleeveless sheer full-length gown. 

Their nighttime outing comes nearly a month after the American Idol emcee announced he would step away from Live with Kelly and Ryan after co-hosting with Kelly for six seasons. And as the duo revealed, Kelly's new co-host is her husband of 26 years, which means the show will aptly be renamed Live With Kelly and Mark in the future.

After sharing news of Ryan's departure on the air, Kelly also reflected on her memories with her co-host.

"When your friends become work mates become family," she wrote alongside a photo of herself, Mark and Ryan posted to Instagram Feb. 16. "Congratulations @ryanseacrest on surviving six winters in NYC! I'm proud of you and am forever in your corner. And @instasuelos welcome home, or to the contractual obligation phase of our relationship."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

As for Ryan, he recently revealed what he'll miss the most about his daytime gig.

"I'll miss being next to Kelly every single day," Ryan exclusively told Carolina Bermudez on the March 9 episode of E! News. "We're extremely close, we're very good friends, we'll remain good friends. But there's that hour of communicating with somebody. You become super excited about doing it. You laugh, and then, of course, you can't remember what you said to each other. So I'll miss that part."

But Kelly and Mark aren't the only ones enjoying a glamorous date night. Read on to see all the couples on the Oscars 2023 red carpet...

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis & Christopher Guest

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star, who is up in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role category, dazzled in her Dolce & Gabbana gown and was joined by her filmmaker husband. During Live From E!, Jamie shared how she kicked off Oscars morning, including reading The Book of Awakening.

"I do meditation," she said. "I'm a sober person. I talk to people. I communicate with my friends. My husband made me a little breakfast."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Nicole Kimpel & Antonio Banderas

The star of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which is up for Best Animated Feature Film, wore a tuxedo that was purrrrrfection while his girlfriend wore a ravishing red ensemble.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Jeanne Moore & Brendan Fraser

The actor, who is nominated for his lead role in The Whale, and the makeup artist were all smiles on the carpet. Just a few weeks before Jeanne celebrated Brendan's SAG Awards win, writing on Instagram, "Congrats to my incredibly talented man!!! What an incredible honor!!! I am so proud of you!!!"

Mike Coppola/Getty Image
Alexander Dreymon & Allison Williams

The Girls star turned heads in her Giambattista Valli couture gown as she walked the carpet with her actor fiancé.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Troy Kotsur & Deanne Bray

The actor—who won the Oscar last year for his supporting role in CODA—arrived on the champagne carpet with his wife. During his interview on Live From E!, Troy reflected on his history-making Academy Award, in which he became the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar.

"Well most importantly is when I mentioned that my award was dedicated to the Deaf community, the disabled community and the CODA community, I saw that inspire so many folks, and I believe it's opening many more doors and opportunities," he said. "So I'm seeing much more diversity and inclusion in Hollywood. So that's what was quite inspiring about my moment. And of course, we haven't seen a deaf male actor for quite a while. Ever since Marlee Matlin, the female winner in the '80s. And Marlee said, 'I'm not alone anymore,' which was really touching."

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Marco Perego, Zoe Saldaña

The star of Avatar: The Way of Water, which is nominated for four Oscars including Best Picture, rocked a Fendi couture gown and vintage Cartier jewels while her producer husband sported a black tuxedo.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
Malala Yousafzai & Asser Malik

The Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist sparkled in Ralph Lauren and was joined on the champagne carpet with her Mettle Cricket founder husband.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Katie Lowes & Adam Shapiro

Now this is how to do dinner and a movie. The Scandal alum and the Never Have I Ever actor brought a pretzel to the champagne carpet.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lauren Ridloff & Douglas Ridloff

The Walking Dead star glimmered in her gown, and the poet suited up in a classic tuxedo.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
Kathy Crawford & Joel Crawford

The director of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which is nominated for Best Animated Feature Film, and his love celebrated Oscars night in style.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
David Byrne & Mala Gaonkar

The musician—whose Everything Everywhere All at Once song "This Is a Life" is nominated for an Oscar—and the businesswoman arrived at the event to see if he'll take home his second Academy Award.

