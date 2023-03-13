See Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Turn Oscars 2023 Party Into Date Night

Watch : Does Sarah Paulson Prefer to Play Real or Fictional Characters?

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor are serving up an American love story.

The longtime couple turned the 2023 Oscars into a glam date night, walking red carpet together at the Vanity Fair party in Los Angeles March 12. For the occasion, Sarah wore a black shimmering gown while holding hands with Holland, who donned a baby pink suit. Each carried a clutch for their date night out in Hollywood.

And this isn't only time they've proved that the couple that slays together, stays together. Their Oscars party red carpet moment comes two months after they attended Fendi's Couture spring/summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion week in matching power suits.

And while the pair have been together since 2015, Sarah, 48, and Holland, 80, have continued to showcase their love in sweet style. In fact, the Ratched star celebrated Holland's birthday in January with a sweet social media shoutout.

"I am happiest this way-YOU near," Sarah wrote in part on Instagram Jan. 14. "When we talk about what it means to live- what this human experience is all about, we always end up somewhere where you aren't exactly sure if you've contributed enough- if it's mattered. You've changed me. In all the important ways. Sharing my life with you has made everything else make sense."