See Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Turn Oscars 2023 Party Into Date Night

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor are serving up an American love story.
The longtime couple turned the 2023 Oscars into a glam date night, walking red carpet together at the Vanity Fair party in Los Angeles March 12. For the occasion, Sarah wore a black shimmering gown while holding hands with Holland, who donned a baby pink suit. Each carried a clutch for their date night out in Hollywood.
And this isn't only time they've proved that the couple that slays together, stays together. Their Oscars party red carpet moment comes two months after they attended Fendi's Couture spring/summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion week in matching power suits.
And while the pair have been together since 2015, Sarah, 48, and Holland, 80, have continued to showcase their love in sweet style. In fact, the Ratched star celebrated Holland's birthday in January with a sweet social media shoutout.
"I am happiest this way-YOU near," Sarah wrote in part on Instagram Jan. 14. "When we talk about what it means to live- what this human experience is all about, we always end up somewhere where you aren't exactly sure if you've contributed enough- if it's mattered. You've changed me. In all the important ways. Sharing my life with you has made everything else make sense."
And back in 2019, the American Horror Story actress explained just how she met the woman that made everything else make sense.
"It's a long story. We met a very, very long time ago," Sarah explained on Watch What Happens Live at the time. "I was with someone else and she was too. We were doing a thing at Martha Plimpton's house."
However, sparks really started to fly thanks to social media.
"We sort of breezed by each other and then started following each other on Twitter...," she noted. "And then..." Holland hit her up in the DMs.
Flash forward to 2023, and the duo who has been going strong for eight years, have taken the opportunity to turn Hollywood's biggest events into date nights with one another.
