See Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Turn Oscars 2023 Party Into Date Night

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor turned the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party into a date night as they graced the red carpet together. See for yourself below.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor are serving up an American love story. 

The longtime couple turned the 2023 Oscars into a glam date night, walking red carpet together at the Vanity Fair party in Los Angeles March 12. For the occasion, Sarah wore a black shimmering gown while holding hands with Holland, who donned a baby pink suit. Each carried a clutch for their date night out in Hollywood.

And this isn't only time they've proved that the couple that slays together, stays together. Their Oscars party red carpet moment comes two months after they attended Fendi's Couture spring/summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion week in matching power suits. 

And while the pair have been together since 2015, Sarah, 48, and Holland, 80, have continued to showcase their love in sweet style. In fact, the Ratched star celebrated Holland's birthday in January with a sweet social media shoutout.

"I am happiest this way-YOU near," Sarah wrote in part on Instagram Jan. 14. "When we talk about what it means to live- what this human experience is all about, we always end up somewhere where you aren't exactly sure if you've contributed enough- if it's mattered. You've changed me. In all the important ways. Sharing my life with you has made everything else make sense."

And back in 2019, the American Horror Story actress explained just how she met the woman that made everything else make sense.

"It's a long story. We met a very, very long time ago," Sarah explained on Watch What Happens Live at the time. "I was with someone else and she was too. We were doing a thing at Martha Plimpton's house."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

However, sparks really started to fly thanks to social media.

"We sort of breezed by each other and then started following each other on Twitter...," she noted. "And then..." Holland hit her up in the DMs.

Flash forward to 2023, and the duo who has been going strong for eight years, have taken the opportunity to turn Hollywood's biggest events into date nights with one another. 

As for who attended the star-studded Oscars? Keep scrolling to see. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rihanna

In Alaïa

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

In Versace with Tiffany & Co. jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

In Louis Vuitton

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Rooney Mara

In Alexander McQueen with Fred Leighton jewelry 

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

In Louis Vuitton

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In Vera Wang with REZA jewelry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

In Valentino with Chopard jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

In Chanel Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Andrew Garfield

In Fendi with David Yurman jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Berry

In Tamara Ralph

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Christian Dior Couture with Moussaieff 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

In Armani Privé

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Idris Elba

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessie Buckley

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

In Dolce & Gabbana

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Paul Mescal

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Tems

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Deepika Padukone

In Louis Vuitton

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Nazanin Boniadi

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

In Lanvin with Nikos Koulis jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Austin Butler

In Saint Laurent

