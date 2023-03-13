We're Soaring, Flying Over Vanessa Hudgens and Ex Austin Butler's Oscars After-Party Run-In

Watch : Austin Butler on How He Hopes to Pay Homage to Elvis at 2023 Oscars

Yes, we're all shook up over this 2023 Oscars moment.

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler had a surprise reunion after the 95th Academy Awards on March 12.

Three years after their breakup, the former couple was spotted together outside of Vanity Fair's annual bash, held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. In one photograph, Butler can be seen waving to fans while he and Hudgens stand alongside actress Sharon Stone.

The High School Musical alum—who co-hosted ABC's Oscars pre-show—and the Elvis actor—who was nominated for his first-ever Academy Award—called it quits in Jan. 2020 after almost nine years of dating.

Their Oscars run-in is actually a full-circle moment, given that when their breakup news emerged, Butler was in Australia filming the Elvis Presley biopic, for which his was nominated. (See the full list of 2023 Oscar winners HERE.)

While the two haven't publicly shared the reason for their split, Butler did address their breakup during a May interview. "Life is full of changes," he told GQ Hype, "and you've got to find a way to constantly be evolving and growing."