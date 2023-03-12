Exclusive

Oscars 2023: See Brendan Fraser's Sons Support Dad During Rare Red Carpet Interview

The Whale actor Brendan Fraser was joined by his sons Holden and Leland on the 2023 Oscars red carpet on March 12, and they couldn't help but gush over their dad in an interview with E! News.

By Jess Cohen Mar 12, 2023 10:06 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsInterviewsOscarsExclusivesBrendan FraserCeleb KidsCelebritiesLaverne Cox
Watch: See Brendan Fraser's Sons GUSH About Dad at 2023 Oscars

Grab some tissues: This family moment will bring tears to your eyes.

Brendan Fraser has a few of his biggest fans by his side at the 2023 Oscars: His sons Holden Fraser, 18, and Leland Fraser, 16.

While the teens, who were also joined at the award show by Brendan's girlfriend Jeanne Moore, often stay out of the spotlight, they made a rare exception in honor of their dad's first-ever Oscar nomination. And they couldn't help but gush over The Whale actor during an interview with Laverne Cox on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. (See every celeb on the Oscars red carpet HERE.)

"We are unbelievably proud...Over the moon," Holden told Laverne, while Leland added that they are "so excited" for their dad.

As Brendan, who shares Holden and Leland—as well as eldest son Griffin Fraser, 20—with his ex Afton Smith, held back tears after hearing his sons' kind words, he told Laverne he'll stay "in the moment" for the milestone night.

Earlier in the interview, Brendan shared his reaction to his first Academy Award nomination and how it relates to the The Whale.

photos
2023 Oscars: All the First-Time Nominees

"The story of The Whale is about redemption," the 54-year-old, who left the Hollywood scene after a successful run in the late '90s and early 2000s, told Laverne on the red carpet. "And I'd be remiss to not acknowledge that I feel a sense of that too. So I share it with this character. And I feel like if there are those who've seen this film and identify with the struggles that this man goes through, you're not alone." 

"Some good news, since the movie came out, the number of people asking for help at the Obesity Action Coalition has gone up, up, up," Brendan continued. "People are coming forward. It's doing some good."

Trending Stories

1

What Happened After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

2

2023 Oscar Nominations: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprises

3

See All the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Brendan is nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role category alongside Elvis' Austin ButlerThe Banshees of Inisherin's Colin Farrell, Aftersun's Paul Mescal and Living's Bill Nighy. (See the complete list of 2023 Oscar nominations HERE.)

And take a look at more celebs on the Oscars red carpet below!

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kerry Condon

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Stephanie Hsu

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jonathan Majors

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

In Elie Saab Couture with Bulgari jewelry

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Andie MacDowell

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Lenny Kravitz

In Saint Laurent

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Florence Pugh

In Valentino Couture 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Allison Williams

In Giambattista Valli with Fred Leighton jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

In Dolce & Gabbana

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Eva Longoria

In Zuhair Murad Couture with Chopard jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

In Atelier Versace

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

In Fendi Couture 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

In Vera Wang 

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Sandra Oh

In Giambattista Valli with Briony Raymond jewelry

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

John Cho

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Sarah Polley

In Saint Laurent with Irene Neuwirth jewelry

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Malala Yousafzai

In Ralph Lauren with Fred Leighton jewelry

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Tia Carrere

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Lesley Paterson

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lauren Ridloff

In Elie Saab

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ram Charan

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hong Chau

In Prada

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Questlove

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Winnie Harlow

In Armani Privé Couture 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Marlee Maitlin

In Dolce & Gabbana

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Euzhan Palcy

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Ruth E. Carter

In Valentino

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Greg Tarzan Davis

photos
View More Photos From Oscars 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
E!'s 2023 Oscars red carpet kicks off Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on E!, followed by the 2023 Academy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E! News the next day at 11 p.m. for a full recap of the biggest Oscars moments.

Trending Stories

1

What Happened After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

2

2023 Oscar Nominations: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprises

3

See All the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks

4

All the Details on E!'s 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Experience

5

Oscars 2023: All the Couples Bringing Movie Magic to the Red Carpet