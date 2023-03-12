You Better Believe Cher and Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Are Detailing Their Date Nights

Watch : Cher & BF A.E.'s Date Night & Lil Nas X's Dream Collab With Rihanna

Cher and boyfriend Alexander "A.E." Edwards took date night to a new level, using the opportunity to make a steamy red carpet debut as a couple.

On March 9, the "Believe" singer and the music producer showed PDA as they attended the Versace fall/winter 2023 fashion show together. When asked by E! News' Francesca Amiker if this was a typical date night for them, Cher turned to A.E. and asked, "Well, have we done this before?" He responded, "No, no. But it's always lit."

The couple practically set their first joint red carpet appearance ablaze with passionate PDA. Cher, 76, and A.E., 36, were photographed kissing and cuddling as they made their way into the fashion show.

The two first sparked dating rumors when they were photographed holding hands while out with rapper Tyga in West Hollywood, Calif. in November 2022. Cher later confirmed her romance with A.E. on Twitter, adding that they met during Paris Fashion Week the previous September.