You Better Believe Cher and Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Are Detailing Their Date Nights

Cher and boyfriend Alexander "A.E." Edwards took date night to a new level, using the opportunity to make a steamy red carpet debut as a couple.
On March 9, the "Believe" singer and the music producer showed PDA as they attended the Versace fall/winter 2023 fashion show together. When asked by E! News' Francesca Amiker if this was a typical date night for them, Cher turned to A.E. and asked, "Well, have we done this before?" He responded, "No, no. But it's always lit."
The couple practically set their first joint red carpet appearance ablaze with passionate PDA. Cher, 76, and A.E., 36, were photographed kissing and cuddling as they made their way into the fashion show.
The two first sparked dating rumors when they were photographed holding hands while out with rapper Tyga in West Hollywood, Calif. in November 2022. Cher later confirmed her romance with A.E. on Twitter, adding that they met during Paris Fashion Week the previous September.
The two sparked engagement rumors in December when the singer posted a photo of her boyfriend holding a ring, tweeting, "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E." A source later told E! News that the two are not engaged and that the sparkler is "just a beautiful gift."
This past February, Cher and A.E. were spotted on another date night, at a party in Beverly Hills.
In March, the singer told E! News that she and her boyfriend are collaborating on new music. "I'm going to England to make two albums," she said. "Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I'm pretty excited about that. He's a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I'm happy about that."