Oscars 2023

See All the Winners (Live Updates)
Exclusive

Harry Shum Jr. Explains Why There Hasn't Been a Crazy Rich Asians Sequel Yet

While attending the 2023 Oscars, Harry Shum Jr., who appears in Everything Everywhere All at Once, was asked about the possibility of a Crazy Rich Asians sequel. See what he has to say.

By Brett Malec, Elyse Dupre Mar 13, 2023 12:35 AMTags
MoviesRed CarpetAwardsOscarsExclusives
Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Is Preparing for Another Potential Oscars Slap

Hoping for a Crazy Rich Asians sequel? You're not alone.

And Harry Shum Jr. knows fans have been waiting patiently for a follow-up to the 2018 film. 

"That's the No. 1 question I get asked, and people are just so excited. They want it so bad," the actor, who played Charlie Wu in the first movie, told Laverne Cox on Live From E! at the 2023 Oscars on March 12. "I know they're just trying to get it right. Because you know, when you make a sequel sometimes, it's so sped up and you do it so quickly and you don't get the story right. So, they're just really trying to get it right so they can give the fans what they want."

For now, viewers can see Harry in the Oscar-nominated movie Everything Everywhere All at Once. The film, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert is the most-nominated movie at the 95th annual Academy Awards with 11 nods in total.

In addition to being up for Best Picture, its cast has received several acting nominations. Michelle Yeoh, for instance, is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan were also nominated for their supporting roles in the film, with the latter two taking home trophies (see the winners so far here).

photos
Oscars 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

While speaking to E! on the champagne carpet at the Dolby Theatre, Harry, who played a chef named Chad in the film, shared what it meant to him to be a part of the movie.

"I think the biggest part is people texting me, fans, people [saying] how much it affected them, changed them and how they're rooting for a film not just for the award season but just as the change, the difference that we can see and the stories that we tell onscreen," he said. "I think feeling that is the most special part of this whole process."

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Oscars 2023 Winners: The Complete List

2

Oscars 2023: Hugh Grant’s Red Carpet Interview Is Awkward AF

3

See All the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks

And Harry is celebrating Oscars night in style, rocking a tuxedo by Adeam. To see more stars at the big event, keep scrolling.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rihanna

In Alaïa with Moussaieff jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

In Versace with Tiffany & Co. jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

In Christian Siriano

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

In Louis Vuitton

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Rooney Mara

In Alexander McQueen with Fred Leighton jewelry 

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

In Louis Vuitton

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In Vera Wang with REZA jewelry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

In Valentino with Chopard jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

In Chanel Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Andrew Garfield

In Fendi with David Yurman and OMEGA jewelry

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Berry

In Tamara Ralph

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Christian Dior Couture with Moussaieff 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

In Giorgio Armani with OMEGA jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

In Armani Privé with OMEGA jewelry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

In Dolce & Gabbana with Tag Heuer jewelry 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Idris Elba

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessie Buckley

In Rodarte with Chopard jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

In Dolce & Gabbana

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Paul Mescal

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Tems

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Deepika Padukone

In Louis Vuitton

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Nazanin Boniadi

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

In Lanvin with Nikos Koulis jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Austin Butler

In Saint Laurent

photos
View More Photos From Oscars 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
E!'s 2023 Oscars red carpet kicks off Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on E!, followed by the 2023 Academy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E! News the next day at 11 p.m. for a full recap of the biggest Oscars moments.

Trending Stories

1

Oscars 2023 Winners: The Complete List

2

Oscars 2023: Hugh Grant’s Red Carpet Interview Is Awkward AF

3

See All the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks

4

Pregnant Rihanna Brings Drama to the Oscars 2023 With Dominatrix Style

5

Fan Bingbing Makes Rare Appearance at Oscars Years After Disappearance