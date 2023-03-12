Here's Where Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Were Ahead of Oscars 2023

Ahead of Oscars 2023, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were photographed hanging out amongst family and friends in Los Angeles. Read on to see where the couple spent the weekend.

Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Is Preparing for Another Potential Oscars Slap

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith are just cruisin.'

Ahead of Oscars 2023, the longtime couple, alongside Jada's mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, attended Jay Shetty's Los Angeles show at the YouTube Theater, as part of his Love Rules tour. The trio were amongst other celebs that attended over the weekend including Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Lily Collins, Lauren London and more.

Last year, the Fresh Prince of Bel Air alum made headlines when he slapped Chris Rock onstage after the comedian made a quip about Jada's shaved head—which is a result of her years-long struggles with alopecia.

After the incident, Will took to social media to issue an apology for his "unacceptable" behavior.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," he wrote in part in a March 2022 statement. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

Oscars 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

"I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," Will continued. "There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

One week after Will announced his resignation from the Academy, board members confirmed he was also banned from all events for 10 years.

As for Chris, he recently addressed the onstage slap in his latest Netflix special, Selective Outragequipping in part that Will's song, "Summertime" was "still ringing" in his ears.

 

E!'s 2023 Oscars red carpet kicks off Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on E!, followed by the 2023 Academy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E! News the next day at 11 p.m. for a full recap of the biggest Oscars moments.

