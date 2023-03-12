Why Top Gun: Maverick’s Tom Cruise Will Miss the 2023 Oscars

Though Top Gun: Maverick is up for six awards, Tom Cruise will be skipping the 2023 Oscars. However, Lady Gaga—who is nominated for Best Original Song for the film—will perform.

Watch: Top Gun's Glen Powell & Jay Ellis on Preparing for Shirtless Scenes!

Tom Cruise attending the 2023 Oscars was one mission he couldn't complete. 

The Top Gun: Maverick actor will be absent from the March 12 event as he's overseas filming for Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part II, multiple outlets report.

The rest of the cast is still likely to take your breath away at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater as the film is up for a possible six awards: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Visual Effects and Best Original Song by Lady Gaga.

And while the actor is MIA, Gaga will give us a million reasons to tune in as she performs "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick. The appearance follows her show stopping duet with Bradley Cooper at the 2019 awards, in which they stunned audiences with their rendition of "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

Also set to take a bow at the 95th Academy Awards? Rihanna, who will perform her nominated song "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

photos
Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2023 Party

But the competition for Best Original Song is as fierce as ever with Diane Warren's "Applause," M.M. Keeravaani's "Naatu Naatu," Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski's  "This Is A Life"  also nabbing nominations in the category.

While we wait to see who walks away a winner, see every star step out on a red carpet below…

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kerry Condon

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Stephanie Hsu

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jonathan Majors

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

In Elie Saab Couture with Bulgari jewelry

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Andie MacDowell

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Lenny Kravitz

In Saint Laurent

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Florence Pugh

In Valentino Couture 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Allison Williams

In Giambattista Valli with Fred Leighton jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

In Dolce & Gabbana

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Eva Longoria

In Zuhair Murad Couture with Chopard jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

In Atelier Versace

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

In Fendi Couture 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

In Vera Wang 

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Sandra Oh

In Giambattista Valli with Briony Raymond jewelry

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

John Cho

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Sarah Polley

In Saint Laurent with Irene Neuwirth jewelry

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Malala Yousafzai

In Ralph Lauren with Fred Leighton jewelry

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Tia Carrere

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Lesley Paterson

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lauren Ridloff

In Elie Saab

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ram Charan

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hong Chau

In Prada

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Questlove

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Winnie Harlow

In Armani Privé Couture 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Marlee Maitlin

In Dolce & Gabbana

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Euzhan Palcy

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Ruth E. Carter

In Valentino

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Greg Tarzan Davis

Trending Stories

1

What Happened After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

2

2023 Oscar Nominations: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprises

3

See All the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks

