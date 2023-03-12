Why Top Gun: Maverick’s Tom Cruise Will Miss the 2023 Oscars

Watch : Top Gun's Glen Powell & Jay Ellis on Preparing for Shirtless Scenes!

Tom Cruise attending the 2023 Oscars was one mission he couldn't complete.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor will be absent from the March 12 event as he's overseas filming for Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part II, multiple outlets report.

The rest of the cast is still likely to take your breath away at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater as the film is up for a possible six awards: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Visual Effects and Best Original Song by Lady Gaga.

And while the actor is MIA, Gaga will give us a million reasons to tune in as she performs "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick. The appearance follows her show stopping duet with Bradley Cooper at the 2019 awards, in which they stunned audiences with their rendition of "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

Also set to take a bow at the 95th Academy Awards? Rihanna, who will perform her nominated song "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.