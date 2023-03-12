Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio Reunite at 2023 Pre-Oscars Party

Watch : Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio SPOTTED Leaving Same NYC Hotspot

Whenever Gigi Hadid is near, Leonardo DiCaprio isn't too far, thanks to their shared inner circle.

The supermodel and Oscar winner were spotted spending time together with friends in the VIP section of Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva's annual pre-Oscars party, which took place at a private residence in Bel-Air, Los Angeles on March 10, two days before the 2023 Oscars.

"Leo and Gigi were in a bigger group, the same group that was at Edward Enninful's birthday," a source told E! News, referring to a February dinner party in Milan for British Vogue's editor-in-chief. "Not together as a duo."

Another source told E! News that Gigi, 27, and Leonardo, 48, arrived separately at the pre-Oscars bash, spent hours together inside and stayed past 3 a.m. Enninful was also in attendance and was seen catching up with the Next in Fashion host, the insider added.

Tyga, Evan Ross and Victoria Justice were also spotted at the pre-Oscars party, where guests were treated to Celosa Tequila cocktails.

Gigi and Leonardo, who have not commented on their relationship status, first sparked romance rumors in September 2022.