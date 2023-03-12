See Pedro Pascal, Emily Blunt and More Stars at 2023 Oscars Rehearsal

Watch : Jimmy Kimmel Is Preparing for Another Potential Oscars Slap

It's the final countdown to the 2023 Oscars and we've got your sneak peek at what you can expect to see on stage.

Celebrity presenters, including The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal, past Oscars nominees Kate Hudson, Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, Paul Dano—who stars in Steven Spielberg's Best Picture contender The Fabelmans, and Creed III stars Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors were spotted rehearsing for the awards show March 11, a day before the ceremony.

And per tradition, the Oscars will feature some cast reunions. Also seen together during the rehearsal: Four Weddings and a Funeral stars Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell and Jungle Cruise cast members Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson.

Returning host Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 2023 Oscars, which will feature performances from Best Original Song nominees such as Rihanna.

The ceremony will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on ABC at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on March 12.