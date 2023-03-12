See Pedro Pascal, Emily Blunt and More Stars at 2023 Oscars Rehearsal

The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal, Emily Blunt and Four Weddings and a Funeral's Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell were among several stars seen rehearsing for the 2023 Oscars.

By Corinne Heller Mar 12, 2023 4:20 PMTags
AwardsKate HudsonOscarsAndrew GarfieldFlorence Welch
Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Is Preparing for Another Potential Oscars Slap

It's the final countdown to the 2023 Oscars and we've got your sneak peek at what you can expect to see on stage.

Celebrity presenters, including The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal, past Oscars nominees Kate HudsonFlorence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, Paul Dano—who stars in Steven Spielberg's Best Picture contender The Fabelmans, and Creed III stars Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors were spotted rehearsing for the awards show March 11, a day before the ceremony.

And per tradition, the Oscars will feature some cast reunions. Also seen together during the rehearsal: Four Weddings and a Funeral stars Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell and Jungle Cruise cast members Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson.

Returning host Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 2023 Oscars, which will feature performances from Best Original Song nominees such as Rihanna.

The ceremony will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on ABC at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on March 12.

photos
2023 Pre-Oscars Parties: Star Sightings

Check out a full list of nominees and see celebrity presenters rehearsing for the ceremony below:

AMPAS
Pedro Pascal

The star of HBO's Last of Us holds an Oscar.

AMPAS
Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield

The actress, who was nominated for an Oscar in 2020, and the actor, who received Oscar nods in both 2017 and 2022, rehearse for the big show.

AMPAS
Emily Blunt & Dwayne Johnson

The Jungle Cruise stars reunite at the Oscars rehearsal.

AMPAS
Andie MacDowell & Hugh Grant

The two have a Four Weddings and a Funeral reunion onstage at an Oscars rehearsal.

AMPAS
Kate Hudson

The 2001 Oscars nominee is all smiles.

AMPAS
Michael B. Jordan & Jonathan Majors

The Creed III stars rehearse together.

AMPAS
Kate Hudson

The actress appears on stage.

AMPAS
Michael B. Jordan & Jonathan Majors

The Creed III stars exchange a fist bump.

AMPAS
Pedro Pascal

The Last of Us actor appears on stage.

AMPAS
Ariana DeBose & Troy Kotsur

The 2022 Oscar winners reunite on stage.

AMPAS
Paul Dano

The actor, who stars in Steven Spielberg's Oscar-nominated film The Fabelmans, is handed an Oscar during a rehearsal.

AMPAS
Emily Blunt & Dwayne Johnson

The Jungle Cruise stars read from a card.

AMPAS
John Cho

The Afterparty actor is all smiles as he holds an Oscar during a rehearsal.

AMPAS
Michael B. Jordan & Jonathan Majors

The Creed III stars rehearse for the Oscars.

AMPAS
Andie MacDowell & Hugh Grant

The two rehearse together.

Trending Stories

1

The Horrific Crimes That Inspired Women Talking

2

What Happened After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

3

Jamie Lee Curtis' Hot Take on Matinee Concerts Is Too Relatable

E!'s 2023 Oscars red carpet kicks off Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on E!, followed by the 2023 Academy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E! News the next day at 11 p.m. for a full recap of the biggest Oscars moments.

Trending Stories

1

The Horrific Crimes That Inspired Women Talking

2

What Happened After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

3

Jamie Lee Curtis' Hot Take on Matinee Concerts Is Too Relatable

4
Exclusive

What Ryan Seacrest Will Miss About Live With Kelly and Ryan

5

How to Watch the 2023 Oscars on TV and Online