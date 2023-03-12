If You're Hungover or Super Tired, These 14 Magical Products Will Help You Recover After a Long Night

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all have those days where we just need to rest and relax. Whether you went hard the night before and you are hungover or you were up late working and you are worn out, you may need some help recovering in the morning. Or the whole rest of the day, sometimes. You might not feel like doing anything, but sometimes, the right product will help you turn things around.
If you want to plan ahead, here is your roundup of skincare, hair care, and wellness products that will help you recover and relax after enduring a rough night.
Recovery Beauty Products
Clarins V-Facial Instant Depuffing Face Mask
If you wake up in the morning feeling like your face looks puffy, it happens— especially after a long night. Whether you were out with the girls or working late, it can be easy to miss out on your nightly skincare regimen. That's why it's always good to have a backup plan in the AM. If I'm not looking my best, I put on the Clarins V-Facial Instant Depuffing Face Mask for just ten minutes and that's all I need.
Once I rinse it off, that bloat seems to disappear, my cheeks look slim, my skin looks bright, and my jaw looks contoured. I look like I did a full skincare routine and got ten hours of sleep the night before even when that's far from the truth. This is just what I need before a special occasion to look like my most snatched self, and, of course, for the next day if my skin is need of some recovery.
You can get this mask from Clarins, Sephora, Ulta, and Amazon. It has 26.3K+ Sephora Loves.
Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask- 15 Pairs
These under-eye gels are super refreshing and hydrating, especially after a rough night. If you want to step things up, keep them in the fridge for an ultra-refreshing experience. The Dermora 24K Gold Eye Masks have 19,00+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper raved, "This product works miracles for the bags under my eyes. You must use it I was so skeptical about using this product. I don't really see the bags underneath my eyes anymore. Try it you won't be disappointed!!"
Esarora Ice Roller for Face & Eye, Puffiness, Migraine, Pain Relief and Minor Injury
An ice roller is the ultimate recovery product. Keep this in the fridge or the freezer and treat yourself to some lymphatic drainage. An ice roller can increase circulation and tighten pores among other benefits, according to the brand. This one comes in a few colors and it has 15,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "Magical!! Feels amazing and it works! This is amazing!!! A couple of days I woke up with puffy eyes and a headache and just rolled this on my face and it worked in minutes!! It feels soooo good. Brings down the swelling, closes the pores and gets rid of the puffiness."
Znöcuetöd Cold Face Mask Ice, Gel Beads Heat Cold Compress Pack
I'm obsessed with this mask when I'm not feeling my best. You can heat it up in 10-15 second intervals in the morning to create a hot compress. Or you can keep it in the fridge or freezer for a super-refreshing experience. If you don't feel like using an ice roller on your face, this is so much easier because you don't need to do anything with your hands once it's on. It's so easy, comforting, and great for swelling and puffiness.
This mask comes in purple, pink, green, and blue. It has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper writing, "Drank too much the night before? Great hangover cure. Cried the night before your 8 a.m.? Pair it with some cold eye patches and this mask will make it look like it never happened. Swelling, pressure, or inflammation from allergy/cold/flu season? This mask helps it go away. Seriously you need this in your life!!"
Renpho Eye Massager with Heat, Bluetooth Music Heated Massager for Migraines, Relax and Reduce Eye Strain Dark Circles Eye Bags Dry Eye Improve Sleep
I love this eye mask. It has heat, it vibrates, it massages, and it's Bluetooth-compatible. I pair it with my phone and listen to my favorite podcast. It has 11,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's available in two colors.
A shopper reviewed, "This mask has come in in a clutch! It has helped relax me especially during migraines. It also helps relieve my sinus pressure during allergy season. My husband also uses it from time to time. Great product."
Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager
Here's the indulgence that your tired feet need. This shiatsu foot massager has soothing heat, deep kneading therapy, and air compression. This is what you need to relax and unwind after a long day on your feet or a tough workout.
Amazon has this in three colorways and the massager has 9,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Elefor Massage Gun Deep Tissue,Percussion Back Massager Gun for Athletes
Give yourself a break and ease tension with this portable, yet powerful massage gun. It has 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper writing, "Best purchase ever. Can't say enough about this product. Use it almost daily. Even with that amount of use I probably charge it every other week and just because I know it should be needing charging not because I have run out of charge. It is small enough to fit into a large overnight bag so I never leave home without it."
Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies
If you need to get your hair out of your face after a long night, the last thing you want is a tight, uncomfortable hair tie that pulls on your strands. These satin scrunchies are so comfortable in my hair without tugging. Plus, they don't leave dents and creasing. They come in a few colors and have 16,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper gushed, "I am obsessed with these scrunchies! I wear them constantly. I wear these to bed and for pony tails and have had zero breakage with them. These are a hair saver, lol!"
OGX Refresh Revitalize Extra Strength Dry Shampoo
If your hair is greasy, but you don't have time to wash, dry, and style it, you just need a good dry shampoo to revive your strands. This one smells luxurious and it's just what you need to absorb excess oil and bring your hair back to life. Pro tip: if you keep this by your bed and spray it in your hair before you go to sleep, it's game-changing move. It has 7,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Someone reviewed, "Some mornings I just don't have the time to wash my hair and it really helps me. I have very greasy hair and also soft and straight hair. It gives some volume to my hair."
Amazon Basics Milk and Honey Bubble Bath
A bubble bath is so relaxing and this is such an affordable find that makes your skin feel super soft. It comes in two scents: Milk and Honey and Lavender. This bubble bath has 13,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "The best I have ever used! This product is absolutely worth every penny. It is quality, long lasting, and very kind to my super sensitive skin!"
The Skinny Confidential Pink Balls Face Massager
This face massager is so incredibly relaxing and it's great to contour de-puff the jaw and it makes my skin look lifted. It's so satisfying to use and it makes a major difference.
Another shopper said, "The only face sculpting tool that matters. Lauren does it again. How she crafts these magical tools ? We may never know. I own every Gua Sha under the sun, but nothing chisels your face the way the pink balls do. The combination of the cold, with the balls, that when in motion, gently grab your face. Get one, five, or 10, just know that you will not want to live without this once you try."
Hyperice Venom Go- Advanced Heat + Vibration Wearable
You can stick this heated, vibrating massage device to one a patch that you can stick on your body to get a heated massage without having to hold the device to your body. Kourtney Kardashian included it in her 2022 Poosh holiday mailer.
Someone reviewed, "A must have for back or neck pain. I have had horrible neck and back pain when waking up or at the end of long days. I love my heating pad but it's tough to get in the right spot and it doesn't get hot enough. Venom Go is EXACTLY what I've been looking for. The reusable pads are super sticky and fit great on tough to reach spots and this thing get HOT! The perfect temp for instant helping with pain or soreness."
Usaga Head Massager Scalp Massager 20 Fingers Head Scratcher
You need this in your life. It is unbelievable how such a simple tool can be so relaxing. Give yourself a scalp massage, scratch an itch, and soothe yourself with this. It has 15,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper gushed, "So relaxing! I have been using this product for a month or two now and have turned to it countless times when I have a lingering headache or need some added stress relief. The product is well made and comes in attractive packaging. Recommend having around the house, office, whatever!"
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask: Nourish & Hydrate with Vitamin C, Antioxidants
Chapped lips make everything worse, right? This lip mask is so incredibly hydrating and one container lasts me for about a year and I use it all the time. Use this before bed and throughout the rest of the day to moisturize your pout.
This lip mask has 5-star Amazon reviews and Sephora Loves, with one shopper urging, "BUY IT. If you have chronic dry lips like me, buy this. Just do it! I was skeptical that it was the miracle lip product I keep hearing about, but it really is. It took a week of consistent use to notice huge results but it was worth it. I use it every night just before bed and my lips are no longer split, chapped, or cracked and peeling during the day, even if I don't apply any moisturizer. It is incredible!"
Still shopping? You need to check out this retinol stick that makes me look like I woke up with a photo filter on.