Here's How Chris Rock Celebrated the 2023 Oscars Far Away From Hollywood

One year after the infamous Oscars slap with Will Smith, Chris Rock surprised movie fans when he showed up to Whitney Cummings’ viewing party in Miami.

Watch: How Jimmy Kimmel Addressed Will Smith's Oscars Slap

From the Dolby Theatre to Miami, Hollywood's biggest stars sure had a rockin' Sunday night. 

One year after Chris Rock served as a presenter at the 2022 Oscars—and got slapped by attendee Will Smith—the comedian decided to stay far away from award show's venue. Instead, he made an unexpected appearance at a viewing party on the other side of the country.

Chris surprised fellow comedian Whitney Cummings as she hosted a watch party with Vanity Fair and Xeomin at the Four Seasons Hotel in Surfside, Fla., March 12.

And according to video captured by an attendee, Whitney was completely shocked by the visitor. "What the f--k?" she said. "Chris Rock is in the f--king building!"

Instead of getting red carpet ready, Chris kept things casual with a white t-shirt, baseball cap, black pants and a pair of headphones wrapped around his neck. As for Whitney, she celebrated Hollywood's glamorous night in the 305 with a red-hot dress.

While it's unclear how much of the show Chris actually watched at the party, viewers across the country witnessed host Jimmy Kimmel repeatedly address the now-infamous onstage altercation.

In his opening monologue, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host told audience members that he wanted everyone to be safe.

"We have strict policies in place," he said. "If anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech."

And nearly halfway through the show, Jimmy joked that the evening could use some excitement.

"How are you guys holding up? Everybody okay? You're hanging in there?" he asked the crowd. "This point in the show kind of makes you miss the slapping a little, right?" 

After this year's telecast aired, Whitney reflected on the 2022 slap in which the King Richard actor took the stage and slapped Chris after the comedian made a remark about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith and her shaved head ahead of presenting an award. (The Girls Trip star has been open about her struggle with alopecia.)

"This marks the one year anniversary @ChrisRock was physically assaulted and nobody stood up to help," Whitney tweeted March 12. "His brilliant special on Netflix is brilliant. He continues to be one of our bravest. An honor to [be] on earth the same time as you."

To see how more stars celebrated the 2023 Oscars, keep reading for all the after-party details. 

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Angela Bassett

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star looked regal as she attended the Oscars 2023 Governors Ball After Party, which featured an exclusive specialty bar experience crafted by Don Julio.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Ke Huy Quan

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star couldn't help but celebrate his first Oscar win in a major way at the Governors Ball, which had Don Julio as its partner for sixth consecutive year.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser is all smiles as he held tight to his first-ever Academy Award at the Governors Ball after-party.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis

Suffice to say, Jamie Lee Curtis was still shocked at everything that happened at Oscars 2023, where she nabbed her first Academy Award. The actress was seen clutching her Oscar at the Governors Ball.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser

Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser gave everyone the feels everywhere all at once when the two Oscar winners embraced at the Governors Ball.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Ruth Carter

Ruth E. Carter was more than happy to tout her second Oscar as she arrived at the Governors Ball. With her win at Oscars 2023, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever costume designer made history as the first black woman to win multiple Oscars in any category.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Brian Tyree Henry

The Academy Award nominee was all smiles at the Governors Ball after Oscars 2023.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose, who stunned in her all-white ensemble, was seen striking a pose at the Oscars 2023 Governors Ball.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Sofia Carson, Diane Warren

The actress and notable songwriter, who performed together during Oscars 2023, both shined bright at the Governors Ball.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Seth Rogen, Lauren Miller

The Pineapple Express alum and his wife, Lauren, who had a glamorous couple date night at the Governors Ball, were seen posing for a few pics.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Jonathan Wang, Anni Sternisko

The Everything Everywhere All at Once producer, who alongside his cast won an Oscar for Best Picture, grinned from ear to ear as held up his trophy and struck a pose with his wife, Anni.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Winnie Harlow

The model, who wore a stunning yellow ensemble for the occasion, was seen celebrating after Oscars 2023 at the Governors Ball.

Watch E! News Monday, March 13, at 11 p.m. for a full recap of the 2023 Oscars.

