Here's How Chris Rock Celebrated the 2023 Oscars Far Away From Hollywood

From the Dolby Theatre to Miami, Hollywood's biggest stars sure had a rockin' Sunday night.
One year after Chris Rock served as a presenter at the 2022 Oscars—and got slapped by attendee Will Smith—the comedian decided to stay far away from award show's venue. Instead, he made an unexpected appearance at a viewing party on the other side of the country.
Chris surprised fellow comedian Whitney Cummings as she hosted a watch party with Vanity Fair and Xeomin at the Four Seasons Hotel in Surfside, Fla., March 12.
And according to video captured by an attendee, Whitney was completely shocked by the visitor. "What the f--k?" she said. "Chris Rock is in the f--king building!"
Instead of getting red carpet ready, Chris kept things casual with a white t-shirt, baseball cap, black pants and a pair of headphones wrapped around his neck. As for Whitney, she celebrated Hollywood's glamorous night in the 305 with a red-hot dress.
While it's unclear how much of the show Chris actually watched at the party, viewers across the country witnessed host Jimmy Kimmel repeatedly address the now-infamous onstage altercation.
In his opening monologue, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host told audience members that he wanted everyone to be safe.
"We have strict policies in place," he said. "If anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech."
And nearly halfway through the show, Jimmy joked that the evening could use some excitement.
"How are you guys holding up? Everybody okay? You're hanging in there?" he asked the crowd. "This point in the show kind of makes you miss the slapping a little, right?"
After this year's telecast aired, Whitney reflected on the 2022 slap in which the King Richard actor took the stage and slapped Chris after the comedian made a remark about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith and her shaved head ahead of presenting an award. (The Girls Trip star has been open about her struggle with alopecia.)
"This marks the one year anniversary @ChrisRock was physically assaulted and nobody stood up to help," Whitney tweeted March 12. "His brilliant special on Netflix is brilliant. He continues to be one of our bravest. An honor to [be] on earth the same time as you."
