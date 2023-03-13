Oscars 2023

See All the Winners (Live Updates)

Salma Hayek and Daughter Valentina Are the Perfect Match in Coordinating Oscars 2023 Red Carpet Looks

Puss in Boots star Salma Hayek invited daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault as her date to the 2023 Oscars March 12 at the Dolby Theatre.

By Mike Vulpo Mar 13, 2023 1:16 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsSalma HayekOscarsCelebritiesEntertainmentE! Insider
Watch: Salma Hayek - Oscars 2023 E! Glambot

We're totally blushing over this mother-daughter duo. 

Before the 2023 Oscars kicked off March 12, Salma Hayek, 56, stepped onto the red carpet with a very special guest. The Puss in Boots: The Last Wish star chose to invite daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, 15, as her plus one for the biggest award show of the year. 

The pair proved to be the perfect match as they wore coordinating red looks at the Dolby Theatre. (To see more A-list arrivals, click here.)

Salma opted for a sparking Gucci dress styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray while her daughter with husband François-Henri Pinault opted for a strapless red gown with a tulle bottom.

The legendary actress was in attendance as her movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film. Ultimately, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio took home the trophy in one of the show's first awards of the night.

photos
Oscars 2023: Red Carpet Couples

But just because Salma's movie didn't win big, doesn't mean she wasn't going to have a fabulous night with her daughter.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Oscars 2023 Winners: The Complete List

2

Oscars 2023: Hugh Grant’s Red Carpet Interview Is Awkward AF

3

See All the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks

While at the Dolby Theater, the pair was spotted posing for photos with Pedro Pascal and his sister Javiera Balmaceda.

In other words, someone is about to have a pretty cool school night. To see even more big winners at the 2023 Oscars, keep reading.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

Best Directing

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg
Tár, Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Best Lead Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Lead Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Costume Design

Babylon
WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness

Best Live Action Short Film

WINNER: An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase

Best Animated Short Film

WINNER: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It

Best Original Song

"Applause" from Tell It like a Woman, Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler
"Naatu Naatu" from RRR, Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose
"This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
WINNER: Navalny

Best Documentary Short Film

WINNER: The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate

Best International Feature Film

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
WINNER: The Whale

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans

Best Cinematography

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

E!'s 2023 Oscars red carpet kicks off Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on E!, followed by the 2023 Academy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E! News the next day at 11 p.m. for a full recap of the biggest Oscars moments.

Trending Stories

1

Oscars 2023 Winners: The Complete List

2

Oscars 2023: Hugh Grant’s Red Carpet Interview Is Awkward AF

3

See All the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks

4

Pregnant Rihanna Brings Drama to the Oscars 2023 With Dominatrix Style

5

Fan Bingbing Makes Rare Appearance at Oscars Years After Disappearance