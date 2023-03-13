Salma Hayek and Daughter Valentina Are the Perfect Match in Coordinating Oscars 2023 Red Carpet Looks

Watch : Salma Hayek - Oscars 2023 E! Glambot

We're totally blushing over this mother-daughter duo.

Before the 2023 Oscars kicked off March 12, Salma Hayek, 56, stepped onto the red carpet with a very special guest. The Puss in Boots: The Last Wish star chose to invite daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, 15, as her plus one for the biggest award show of the year.

The pair proved to be the perfect match as they wore coordinating red looks at the Dolby Theatre. (To see more A-list arrivals, click here.)

Salma opted for a sparking Gucci dress styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray while her daughter with husband François-Henri Pinault opted for a strapless red gown with a tulle bottom.

The legendary actress was in attendance as her movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film. Ultimately, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio took home the trophy in one of the show's first awards of the night.