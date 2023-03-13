Every Time Jimmy Kimmel and the 2023 Oscars Addressed Will Smith's Slap

Watch : How Jimmy Kimmel Addressed Will Smith's Oscars Slap

You better believe the 2023 Oscars are going to talk about it.

One year after Will Smith made headlines for slapping presenter Chris Rock inside the Dolby Theatre, this year's telecast couldn't help but address the scandal in a few unique ways.

Jimmy Kimmel began his monologue reminding the audience that everyone wants them to be safe. "We have strict policies in place," he said. "If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech."

But seriously, the Academy now has a crisis team in place just in case things get a little shocking.

"If anything unpredictable or violent happens during the ceremony, just do what you did last year. Nothing," Jimmy joked. "Sit there and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug. And if any of you get mad at a joke and decide you want to get jiggy with it—it's not going to be easy."