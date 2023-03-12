Tom Schwartz Breaks Silence on Tom Sandoval Scandal

Grab a pumptini, because Tom Schwartz has broken his Scandavol silence.
The Vanderpump Rules star shared his thoughts on the drama involving his fellow co-stars amid reports that claim Raquel Leviss was having a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval, who dated Ariana Madix for nine years until their recent breakup. Reports allege that Ariana split up from Tom after reportedly learning of his and Leviss' affair.
As for what Schwartz thinks? The 40-year-old, who co-owns Schwartz & Sandy's with Sandoval, isn't fond of what has transpired.
"Really, I'm just sad, you know, about the negative impact it's had on our business," he told TMZ in a March 11 interview. "But I think cooler heads will prevail and I'm just gonna keep on keeping on."
Schwartz also provided insight on how Sandoval is doing in the midst of such allegations. "He's okay, I think. He has a sense of profound sadness, rightfully so," Schwartz told the outlet. "I think he feels like a piece of s--t and to some extent, maybe he is. He know's he f--ked up and the whole thing is just really sad."
On the topic of whether or not he knew about Sandoval and Leviss' alleged romance, Schwartz, who said he has not spoken to Leviss since the allegations surfaced, kept it coy.
"You'll see it play out on the show," he said, before declaring, "It's f--king complicated that's the understatement of the year."
Schwartz isn't the only Vanderpump Rules cast member to speak out on the drama. On March 8, Lisa Vanderpump shared on Watch What Happens Live March 8 that she was "gobsmacked" by the allegations.
"I mean, literally, no words," she said at the time. "I didn't see it coming. Nobody saw it coming."
Other stars to break their silence have included both Sandoval and Leviss, who each issued their own statements in regards to the matter.
On March 7, Sandoval shared a public apology to Ariana on Instagram, writing, "I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."
Reflecting on the start of their nine-year romance, Sandoval added that he has regrets about how it ended.
"I wish things happened in a different order and our relationship was not severely tarnished, and that it ended with the same respect for her that it began with," he added. "I owed Ariana better."
For her part, Leviss spoke out publicly the following day by sharing a statement to her Instagram, where she also shared regret towards Ariana.
"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," she wrote March 8. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."
Leviss continued by saying that she is "reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved."
"I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health," she wrote. "I don't expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now, I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes."
Ariana, who deleted her Instagram amid the allegations, has not publicly commented on the split or allegations.
