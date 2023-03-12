Tom Schwartz Breaks Silence on Tom Sandoval Scandal

Watch : Kristen Doute Returning to Vanderpump Rules Amid Tom Sandoval Drama

Grab a pumptini, because Tom Schwartz has broken his Scandavol silence.

The Vanderpump Rules star shared his thoughts on the drama involving his fellow co-stars amid reports that claim Raquel Leviss was having a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval, who dated Ariana Madix for nine years until their recent breakup. Reports allege that Ariana split up from Tom after reportedly learning of his and Leviss' affair.

As for what Schwartz thinks? The 40-year-old, who co-owns Schwartz & Sandy's with Sandoval, isn't fond of what has transpired.

"Really, I'm just sad, you know, about the negative impact it's had on our business," he told TMZ in a March 11 interview. "But I think cooler heads will prevail and I'm just gonna keep on keeping on."

Schwartz also provided insight on how Sandoval is doing in the midst of such allegations. "He's okay, I think. He has a sense of profound sadness, rightfully so," Schwartz told the outlet. "I think he feels like a piece of s--t and to some extent, maybe he is. He know's he f--ked up and the whole thing is just really sad."