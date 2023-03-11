Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Playfully Trolls Her Ex Joel Madden for His Birthday

Non-friendly exes are so yesterday!
That's why not only is Hilary Duff on good terms with her ex Joel Madden, but so is her husband Matthew Koma. So good, in fact, that the two have been known to hang out with the Good Charlotte singer and his wife, Nicole Richie. Therefore, when Joel turned 44 March 11, Koma paid tribute to him on social media.
"Happy birthday @joelmadden," he wrote on his Instagram Stories. "Grateful for you and our friendship @joelmadden."
Matthew, 35, included in his posts a pic of himself and the birthday boy at an outdoor party as well as a photo of themselves walking Joel and Nicole's two German Shepherds, Roki and Xavi.
Matthew also shared a throwback photo of Joel and Hilary, 35, taken at a Zac Posen fashion show in New York City in September 2006, two months before the former couple split following a two-year relationship. Matthew also addressed the elephant in the room. "It's not even that weird that you dated my wife @joelmadden," he wrote. "It just makes me feel closer to you."
Matthew later posted a photo of a drawing that reads, "MATT + JOEL 4 EVA" as well as a pic depicting himself wearing a hairnet and playing a pink guitar while sitting next to Nicole. He captioned the image, "Also now feels like a good time to tell you about me and your wife @nicolerichie."
Joel reposted most of Matthew's posts, not including the one showing his wife. A day before his birthday, he gave Hilary's husband a shoutout of his own, promoting SoCal Sound radio's month-long Artist in Residence tribute to the fellow musician for the month of March on his Instagram Stories.
Hilary and Matthew's friendship with Joel and Nicole, 41, had captivated fans' attention in 2022, when a photo of the four out with fellow couples Pete Wentz and Meagan Camper and record producer Josh Abraham and Gina Abraham on a group "date night" went viral.
And Hilary and Matthew are not only friends with Joel and Nicole, but they're also neighbors, as the Lizzie McGuire alum revealed on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen this past January. "And we actually hang out all the time," she said. "I was just in her driveway honking her to come drink wine with us the other day."
Hilary said she and her husband go hiking with Joel and Nicole, adding, "And you know what, it's lovely."
The How I Met Your Father star also joked her husband is a "giant troll." She explained, "Right when they moved in, for some reason, Matt photoshopped a picture of Joel and [twin brother] Benji [Madden] in a photo with me on Valentine's Day. 'Happy Valentine's Day, honey.'"