Pedro Pascal, Zoë Kravitz, Olivia Wilde and More Celebrate Together at Pre-Oscars Parties

It seemed everyone wanted to party with Pedro Pascal over Oscars weekend.

The fan-favorite actor, star of HBO's hit zombie series The Last of Us, was spotted at talent agency CAA's star-studded pre-2023 Oscars bash at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles March 10 hanging out separately with Zoë Kravitz, Olivia Wilde, Ana de Armas and Brendan Fraser.

Pascal, also known for Disney+'s The Mandalorian, is set to present awards at the Oscars March 12, while De Armas is nominated for Best Actress for her role of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde and Fraser is up for Best Actor for The Whale.

Wilde, who turned 39 the day of the party, was seen blowing out candles on a birthday cake at the bash. Also spotted hanging out at the event: Fraser with fellow nominee Brian Tyree Henry and 2010 Best Actress winner Sandra Bullock, Oscars presenters Andrew Garfield and Halle Bailey, director and 2017 nominee Ava DuVernay and actress Quinta Brunson and married couple Rita Ora and Taika Waititi.