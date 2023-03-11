Pedro Pascal, Zoë Kravitz, Olivia Wilde and More Celebrate Together at Pre-Oscars Parties

Pedro Pascal was spotted with fellow actors such as Zoë Kravitz, Olivia Wilde and Ana de Armas at a pre-Oscars party. See pics of them and other stars at events celebrating the upcoming 2023 ceremony.

It seemed everyone wanted to party with Pedro Pascal over Oscars weekend.

The fan-favorite actor, star of HBO's hit zombie series The Last of Us, was spotted at talent agency CAA's star-studded pre-2023 Oscars bash at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles March 10 hanging out separately with Zoë Kravitz, Olivia WildeAna de Armas and Brendan Fraser.

Pascal, also known for Disney+'s The Mandalorian, is set to present awards at the Oscars March 12, while De Armas is nominated for Best Actress for her role of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde and Fraser is up for Best Actor for The Whale.

Wilde, who turned 39 the day of the party, was seen blowing out candles on a birthday cake at the bash. Also spotted hanging out at the event: Fraser with fellow nominee Brian Tyree Henry and 2010 Best Actress winner Sandra Bullock, Oscars presenters Andrew Garfield and Halle Bailey, director and 2017 nominee Ava DuVernay and actress Quinta Brunson and married couple Rita Ora and Taika Waititi.

Several other pre-Oscars parties were also held recently. The Women in Film Pre-Oscars party, presented by Johnnie Walker, Max Mara and Mercedes-Benz, was also held in Los Angeles with guests such as Fast & Furious star Jordana Brewster. Meanwhile, stars such as Amber Riley and Garcelle Beauvais were seen at EMILYs List's 2023 Pre-Oscars Breakfast.

In addition, current nominee Ke Huy Quan and 2022 Best Supporting Actress winner Ariana DeBose were spotted greeting each other with a hug at a pre-Oscars event presented by OMEGA Watches, of which the latter star is a brand ambassador.

—Additional reporting by Mike Vulpo.

See photos of stars at 2023 pre-Oscars parties below:

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for CAA
Pedro Pascal & Zoë Kravitz

The Last of Us actor appears with the Big Little Lies star at CAA's 2023 pre-Oscars party.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA
Pedro Pascal & Olivia Wilde

The Last of Us star appears with the Don't Worry Darling director at CAA's 2023 pre-Oscars party.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA
Pedro Pascal & Ana de Armas

The Last of Us star poses for a pic with the Best Actress nominee at CAA's 2023 pre-Oscars party.

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for CAA
Pedro Pascal & Brendan Fraser

The Last of Us star and the Best Actor nominee hang out at CAA's 2023 pre-Oscars party.

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for CAA
Sandra Bullock, Brian Tyree Henry & Brendan Fraser

The Oscar-winning actress hangs out with the two Oscar nominees at CAA's 2023 pre-Oscars party.

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for CAA
Elton John & David Furnish

The pop legend and his husband sit together at CAA's 2023 pre-Oscars party.

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for CAA
Ava DuVernay & Quinta Brunson

The director and Abbott Elementary star pose for a pic at CAA's 2023 pre-Oscars party.

Virisa Yong/BFA.com
Ariana DeBose & Ke Huy Quan

The 2022 Oscar winner and 2023 nominee greet each other with a hug at a pre-Oscars party presented by OMEGA watches, of which the actress is a brand ambassador.

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for CAA
Olivia Wilde

The actress, who turned 39, blows out candles on a birthday cake at CAA's 2023 pre-Oscars party.

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for CAA
Donald Glover

The star is spotted at CAA's 2023 pre-Oscars party.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA
Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott

The couple has a date night at CAA's 2023 pre-Oscars party.

Unique Nicole/Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

The couple has a date night at the South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA
Andrew Garfield & Halle Bailey

The actor and Little Mermaid star appear together at CAA's 2023 pre-Oscars party.

Getty for EMILYs List
Garcelle Beauvais

The star was pretty in pink at EMILYs List's 2023 Pre-Oscars Breakfast.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for WIF
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Beckham

The two matched their outfits for the Women in Film Pre-Oscars party, presented by Johnnie Walker, Max Mara and Mercedes-Benz.

Unique Nicole/Getty Images
Freida Pinto

The actress appears at the South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for WIF
Jordana Brewster

The Fast & Furious actress poses for a pic at the Women in Film Pre-Oscars party, presented by Johnnie Walker, Max Mara and Mercedes-Benz.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for WIF
Lake Bell

The actress and director appears at the Women in Film Pre-Oscars party, presented by Johnnie Walker, Max Mara and Mercedes-Benz.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for WIF
Madeline Brewer

The Handmaid's Tale star arrives at the Women in Film Pre-Oscars party, presented by Johnnie Walker, Max Mara and Mercedes-Benz.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for WIF
Barbie Ferreira

The Euphoria alum is a lady in red at the Women in Film Pre-Oscars party, presented by Johnnie Walker, Max Mara and Mercedes-Benz.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for EMILYs List
Amber Riley

The Glee alum showcases a color-block style at EMILYs List's 2023 Pre-Oscars Breakfast.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for EMILYs List
Sophia Bush

The actress showcases a chic look at EMILYs List's 2023 Pre-Oscars Breakfast.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA
Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry Teller

The actor appears with his wife at CAA's 2023 pre-Oscars party.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA
Rita Ora & Taika Waititi

The married couple attends CAA's 2023 pre-Oscars party.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for EMILYs List
Yvette Nicole Brown

The star appears at EMILYs List's 2023 Pre-Oscars Breakfast.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA
Demi Moore

The actress is all smiles at CAA's 2023 pre-Oscars party.

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for CAA
Florence Pugh

The actress wore a sparkling, lime green Valentino dress to CAA's 2023 pre-Oscars party.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA
Florence Pugh & Paul Mescal

The actress appears with the Best Actor nominee at CAA's 2023 pre-Oscars party.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA
Hailee Steinfeld

The star appears at CAA's 2023 pre-Oscars party.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA
Chloë Grace Moretz

The actress appears at CAA's 2023 pre-Oscars party.

