See Gisele Bündchen Strut Her Stuff While Pole Dancing in New Fashion Campaign

Watch : Gisele Bundchen Shows Tom Brady What He's Missing in Pole Dancing Ad

Gisele Bündchen is turning heads with her latest campaign.

The supermodel wowed during a sexy shoot for the 2023 Arezzo winter collection. As seen in footage shared to the fashion brand's Instagram March 10, Gisele strutted her stuff in the campaign while dancing on a pole in heeled boots and a plunging, black bodysuit. The footage, which was filmed with a backdrop of multiple mirrors that provided a look at the 42-year-old from a few angles, also showcased her rocking a silver fringe ensemble paired with metallic heels.

Arezzo's translated caption read, "She's back and stronger than ever! This is your moment ! And you ? Which one is yours?"

This is not the only head-turning shoot that Gisele has done recently. In February, the front cover of Vogue Italia's March 2023 issue was unveiled, where Gisele was captured in an almost unrecognizable state with bright red hair and matching thin brows.

Those details weren't the only reason viewers were seeing red, as Gisele's look also featured a scarlet Valentino gown, a bold red lip and a ruby-colored manicure.