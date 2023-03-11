Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Celebrate Malika and Khadijah Haqq's 40th Birthday

Khloe Kardashian and her family attended the 40th birthday party of her besties Malika and Khadijah Haqq. Also spotted at the bash: Tristan Thompson.

Tristan Thompson joined Khloe Kardashian and her family in celebrating her longtime besties' birthday.

Malika Haqq and twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray turned 40 on March 10 and marked the occasion with a big party at celebrity hotspot The Nice Guy in Los Angeles. Aside from Khloe and Tristan, who arrived separately, guests also included her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner.

Khloe, who wore a sparkling silver mini dress, shared birthday tributes to Malika and Khadijah on Instagram hours before the party.

"I want to thank you for choosing me over and over again to be your bestie," she wrote in one of her posts. "For allowing me to be apart of your life, Your journey on this planet. Thank you for trusting me with all that you do. Thank you for holding my hand while we go through life."

Khloe continued, "Some people come into our lives and make it better, they make the music louder, the days brighter, and the happiness longer. Thank you for never judging me when I made mistakes, for laughing until we cried, for the sleepless nights of fun and for always being there."

Khloe and Tristan, who share daughter True Thompson, 4, and a son, 7 months, have occasionally been spotted out together with family members since she learned in December 2021 that the basketball player had fathered a baby boy with another woman. Khloe has also helped support Tristan following the sudden death of his motherAndrea Thompson, in January.

Meanwhile, despite the cheating scandal, Tristan has raised eyebrows by continuing to like Khloe's steamy Instagram posts. In December 2022, Kourtney Kardashian grilled the Good American founder about her relationship status for Vanity Fair's lie detector test series. 

"Are you sleeping with Tristan?" Kourtney asked her sister, to which Khloe replied, "No, I am not. I'm really not." 

The lie detector confirmed her statement was true. Meanwhile, a Twitter user asked Khloe, "Who's your man currently?" and the reality star responded, "Who has time for a man lol. I have a 6-month-old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…No man right now…He's in my prayers too ha!"

See photos of Khloe, Tristan, the birthday girls and others at the party below:

BACKGRID
Khloe Kardashian

The birthday girls' BFF showcases a sparkling look as she arrives at the party.

BACKGRID
Tristan Thompson

The NBA star arrives at the bash.

TheRealSPW / MEGA
Kylie Jenner

The Kylie Cosmetics founder showcases a daring look.

TPG / BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian

The SKIMS founder arrives at the party.

BACKGRID
Kris Jenner

The Kardashian-Jenners' momager is all smiles.

instagram.com/simonhuck
Happy 40th Birthday, Malika & Khadijah

The birthday girls blow out their birthday candles.

instagram.com/rayromulus
Birthday Girls

Malika and Khadijah Haqq are presented with their birthday cakes.

instagram.com/kimkardashian
Party Favors
instagram.com/kimkardashian
Mother & Daughters

Kris Jenner appears with daughters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Just Being Kylie

Kylie shared this image on her Instagram Stories.

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Kim & Kylie

Kim Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner pose for a selfie.

instagram.com/simonhuck
Squad

Malika Haqq appears with Khloe KardashianTracy Romulus, her husband Ray Romulus, and Simon Huck and his husband Phil Riportella.

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Hair Flip

Kylie shared this image on her Instagram Stories

