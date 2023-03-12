Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Tarte Cosmetics, MAC, Zitsticka, Peach & Lily, and More

Treat yourself with $10 deals from IT Brushes for Ulta, Peach & Lily, Zitsticka, MAC Cosmetics, and Tarte Cosmetics.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 12, 2023 11:00 AMTags
HairShoppingMakeupShop BeautyE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesE! InsiderLikesSkincare
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Day 1Ulta

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincarehaircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from Tarte Cosmetics, MAC Cosmetics, Zitsticka, IT Brushes for Ulta, Peach & Lily, and more. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

read
This Iconic Tarte Concealer Sells Once Every 12 Seconds and It’s on Sale for 30% Off

Today's Steals

Tarte Maneater Mascara

Get massive volume, length, and curl with this mascara that conditions lashes to prevent flaking, clumping, and smudging. This special brush has 500+ bristles to separate and coat lashes with precision.

This mascara has 4,000+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper raving, "BEST MASCARA I HAVE EVER USED. I swore by Better Than Sex until I tried this. It's 100x better. My lashes are long and thick but not clumpy. It looks like I am wearing falsies but nope, just this mascara. Everyone comments on how good my lashes look and I've brought my friends over to the dark side. Dark, long, thick lashes that is. LOVE LOVE LOVE."

$25
$13
Ulta

Tarte The Face Tape Full Coverage Vegan Foundation

This delivers that full coverage that you desire without that heavy feeling you get with other foundations. It's transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweatproof, so you'll have nothing to worry about throughout the day. It nourishes the skin, while delivering a matte, natural finish. It even blurs the appearances of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles.

The Face Tape Full Coverage Vegan Foundation has 3,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews. A fan of the product shared, "This is my favorite foundation. It's lightweight but full coverage. I've never been into full coverage until I purchased this foundation a year ago but I love it."

Another declared, "This product is amazing; great coverage, long lasting, color does not fade and does not break out my face. Finally, found the perfect foundation. Please, don't change a thing!"

$40
$20
Ulta

MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot Eyeshadow

This eyeshadow is highly-pigmented, long-wearing, and easily blendable. It has an intense, vibrant finish that last for 24 hours. The creamy formula blends smoothly on the eyelids to create a seamless, buildable look without being heavy or cakey. 

An Ulta shopper reviewed, "Been using the paint pots for 20 years it seems. Easy to apply, smooth, stays put and holds onto eyeshadows. Just bought the brown shade and love it for smoky eye looks."

$25
$13
Ulta

ZitSticka GOO GETTER Surface Zit Hydrocolloid Patch

As soon as a pimple emerges, reach for ZitSticka Goo Getter. Put one of the hydrocolloid patches directly on the zit to absorb fluid and impurities, which shrinks the appearance the blemish. 

An Ulta shopper said, "I've tried just about every pimple patch on the market, both medicated and non-medicated and these work the best for pulling sebum from beneath the skin, calming redness and beginning healing of the bump. They stay put all night to do the job and dramatically improve the look and feel of already breached whiteheads."

$16
$8
Ulta

ZitSticka KILLA Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patch 4-Pack

These tiny microdarts self-dissolve to target your early-stage zit, clearing the upcoming drama before it gets real. This product has 8,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews.

Many shoppers have insisted that these are worth every single penny, with one sharing, "These are the best, they really do work. I love them. Also you can't see them on the skin so great for covering up those big red pimples. I wear mine under makeup, no one has ever noticed. Reduces the appearance of pimple within a night!"

Another urged, "Go buy these. I immediately bought more after trying one one time! I've always been suspicious about pimple patches because how the - do they work? But after trying them when they were on sale, I'm sold!! They literally made a huge uncomfortable red pimple under my chin disappear while I slept. I went to sleep and when I woke up it was gone. Stop what you're doing and buy these right now!!!"

$16
$8
Ulta

Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream

This cream delivers intense moisture, calms the skin, protects against environmental stresses, and make the skin feel firmer, according to the brand.

A fan gushed, "Yes, yes, and YES! Literally love this product so much I bought extras during the Ulta sale so I wouldn't run out any time soon. I have oily/combo skin that errs on the oily side during warm weather and dry side during cold weather -- this face lotion works for all seasons and has never broken me out! I can always trust and rely on it after a facial peel or when my skin feels extra sensitive. My skin looks visibly brighter and less dull after using this product for almost a year now."

Another said, "Just bought my second jar of this moisturizer. I have oily, acne-prone skin and this works wonders to calm my skin when I'm breaking out. It absorbs quickly into the skin when I use after toner."

$43
$22
Ulta

Peach & Lily Power Cocktail Lactic Acid Repair Serum

Peach & Lily's Power Cocktail Lactic Acid Repair Serum combines 10% lactic acid with 12 natural extracts. According to the brand, this is great to resurface the skin.

A shopper insisted, "If you seek Dewy, Radiant, Brighter skin without the downtime and irritation…this is the product for you. I have always been afraid to use lactic acid because my skin would always get red. I took the chance with this product and am so glad I did. My skin has never looked better! Love love love this product!!! I would definitely recommend."

$51
$26
Ulta

IT Brushes For ULTA Brush Bath Purifying Solid Brush Cleanser

Buying soap to clean your makeup sponges and brushes isn't the most fun purchase, so you might as well get this essential while it's on sale. It's important to clean your makeup tools on a regular basis to prevent bacteria buildup and to get the most even makeup application possible. 

 

$23
$12
Ulta

ZitSticka MEGASHADE Breakout-proof SPF 50 Serum

We all know that wearing sunscreen is important, but it can be tough to find one that agrees with your skin. This was was formulated with acne-prone skin in mind. The brand even describes it as "breakout-proof." It's part-chemical sunscreen and part-mineral sunscreen. It absorbs quickly into the skin and it creates a smooth, even surface, acting like a primer. It even leaves a nice dewy finish, never a white cast.

A shopper gushed, "I recently experienced some breakouts for the first time in quite awhile. I found this sunscreen on a list of best sunscreens for acne prone skin and decided to give it a try. I am so impressed. This sunscreen is super light and packed with enough skincare ingredients that it doubles as an am serum. Unlike my experience with other sunscreens, this doesn't make my face super oily, even with the dewy finish. I also like the packaging. The dropper works well and is not messy. This sunscreen is a real winner for me."

 

$40
$20
Ulta

IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Essentials Slanted Tweezers

A high-quality tweezer is an absolute essential and this one is incredibly precise. A shopper said, "Best tweezers. Love it, works very well for tiny hairs!"

 

$20
$10
Ulta

IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Essentials Brow Set

Brush, trim, and shape your eyebrows just like the professionals from the comfort of your own home with this two-piece set.

$20
$10
Ulta

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 1

Sunday, March 12

Monday, March 13

Tuesday, March 14

Wednesday, March 15

Thursday, March 16

Friday, March 17

Saturday, March 18 

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 2

Sunday, March 19

Monday, March 20

Tuesday, March 21

Wednesday, March 22

Thursday, March 23

Friday, March 24

Saturday March 25

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 3

Sunday, March 26

Monday, March 27

Tuesday, March 28

Wednesday, March 29  

Thursday, March 30

Friday, March 31

Saturday, April 1

Looking for more great deals? Save 45% on IT Cosmetics finishing powder to get rid of shine and create a long-lasting airbrushed look.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!