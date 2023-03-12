Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Tarte Cosmetics, MAC, Zitsticka, Peach & Lily, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).
Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from Tarte Cosmetics, MAC Cosmetics, Zitsticka, IT Brushes for Ulta, Peach & Lily, and more. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.
Today's Steals
Tarte Maneater Mascara
Get massive volume, length, and curl with this mascara that conditions lashes to prevent flaking, clumping, and smudging. This special brush has 500+ bristles to separate and coat lashes with precision.
This mascara has 4,000+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper raving, "BEST MASCARA I HAVE EVER USED. I swore by Better Than Sex until I tried this. It's 100x better. My lashes are long and thick but not clumpy. It looks like I am wearing falsies but nope, just this mascara. Everyone comments on how good my lashes look and I've brought my friends over to the dark side. Dark, long, thick lashes that is. LOVE LOVE LOVE."
Tarte The Face Tape Full Coverage Vegan Foundation
This delivers that full coverage that you desire without that heavy feeling you get with other foundations. It's transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweatproof, so you'll have nothing to worry about throughout the day. It nourishes the skin, while delivering a matte, natural finish. It even blurs the appearances of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles.
The Face Tape Full Coverage Vegan Foundation has 3,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews. A fan of the product shared, "This is my favorite foundation. It's lightweight but full coverage. I've never been into full coverage until I purchased this foundation a year ago but I love it."
Another declared, "This product is amazing; great coverage, long lasting, color does not fade and does not break out my face. Finally, found the perfect foundation. Please, don't change a thing!"
MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot Eyeshadow
This eyeshadow is highly-pigmented, long-wearing, and easily blendable. It has an intense, vibrant finish that last for 24 hours. The creamy formula blends smoothly on the eyelids to create a seamless, buildable look without being heavy or cakey.
An Ulta shopper reviewed, "Been using the paint pots for 20 years it seems. Easy to apply, smooth, stays put and holds onto eyeshadows. Just bought the brown shade and love it for smoky eye looks."
ZitSticka GOO GETTER Surface Zit Hydrocolloid Patch
As soon as a pimple emerges, reach for ZitSticka Goo Getter. Put one of the hydrocolloid patches directly on the zit to absorb fluid and impurities, which shrinks the appearance the blemish.
An Ulta shopper said, "I've tried just about every pimple patch on the market, both medicated and non-medicated and these work the best for pulling sebum from beneath the skin, calming redness and beginning healing of the bump. They stay put all night to do the job and dramatically improve the look and feel of already breached whiteheads."
ZitSticka KILLA Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patch 4-Pack
These tiny microdarts self-dissolve to target your early-stage zit, clearing the upcoming drama before it gets real. This product has 8,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Many shoppers have insisted that these are worth every single penny, with one sharing, "These are the best, they really do work. I love them. Also you can't see them on the skin so great for covering up those big red pimples. I wear mine under makeup, no one has ever noticed. Reduces the appearance of pimple within a night!"
Another urged, "Go buy these. I immediately bought more after trying one one time! I've always been suspicious about pimple patches because how the - do they work? But after trying them when they were on sale, I'm sold!! They literally made a huge uncomfortable red pimple under my chin disappear while I slept. I went to sleep and when I woke up it was gone. Stop what you're doing and buy these right now!!!"
Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream
This cream delivers intense moisture, calms the skin, protects against environmental stresses, and make the skin feel firmer, according to the brand.
A fan gushed, "Yes, yes, and YES! Literally love this product so much I bought extras during the Ulta sale so I wouldn't run out any time soon. I have oily/combo skin that errs on the oily side during warm weather and dry side during cold weather -- this face lotion works for all seasons and has never broken me out! I can always trust and rely on it after a facial peel or when my skin feels extra sensitive. My skin looks visibly brighter and less dull after using this product for almost a year now."
Another said, "Just bought my second jar of this moisturizer. I have oily, acne-prone skin and this works wonders to calm my skin when I'm breaking out. It absorbs quickly into the skin when I use after toner."
Peach & Lily Power Cocktail Lactic Acid Repair Serum
Peach & Lily's Power Cocktail Lactic Acid Repair Serum combines 10% lactic acid with 12 natural extracts. According to the brand, this is great to resurface the skin.
A shopper insisted, "If you seek Dewy, Radiant, Brighter skin without the downtime and irritation…this is the product for you. I have always been afraid to use lactic acid because my skin would always get red. I took the chance with this product and am so glad I did. My skin has never looked better! Love love love this product!!! I would definitely recommend."
IT Brushes For ULTA Brush Bath Purifying Solid Brush Cleanser
Buying soap to clean your makeup sponges and brushes isn't the most fun purchase, so you might as well get this essential while it's on sale. It's important to clean your makeup tools on a regular basis to prevent bacteria buildup and to get the most even makeup application possible.
ZitSticka MEGASHADE Breakout-proof SPF 50 Serum
We all know that wearing sunscreen is important, but it can be tough to find one that agrees with your skin. This was was formulated with acne-prone skin in mind. The brand even describes it as "breakout-proof." It's part-chemical sunscreen and part-mineral sunscreen. It absorbs quickly into the skin and it creates a smooth, even surface, acting like a primer. It even leaves a nice dewy finish, never a white cast.
A shopper gushed, "I recently experienced some breakouts for the first time in quite awhile. I found this sunscreen on a list of best sunscreens for acne prone skin and decided to give it a try. I am so impressed. This sunscreen is super light and packed with enough skincare ingredients that it doubles as an am serum. Unlike my experience with other sunscreens, this doesn't make my face super oily, even with the dewy finish. I also like the packaging. The dropper works well and is not messy. This sunscreen is a real winner for me."
IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Essentials Slanted Tweezers
A high-quality tweezer is an absolute essential and this one is incredibly precise. A shopper said, "Best tweezers. Love it, works very well for tiny hairs!"
IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Essentials Brow Set
Brush, trim, and shape your eyebrows just like the professionals from the comfort of your own home with this two-piece set.
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 1
Sunday, March 12
- Tarte Face Tape Foundation, $20
- Tarte Maneater Mascara, $13
- Peach and Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream, $22
- Peach and Lily Power Cocktail Repair System, $26
- MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Paint Pot Eyeshadow, $13
- IT Brushes For ULTA Brush Bath Purifying Solid Brush Cleanser, $12
- IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Essentials Slanted Tweezers, $10
- IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Essentials Brow Set, $10
- ZitSticka GOO GETTER Surface Zit Hydrocolloid Patch, $8
- ZitSticka Mini KILLA Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patch, $8
- ZitSticka MEGASHADE Breakout-proof SPF 50 Serum, $20
Monday, March 13
- Urban Decay Vice Hydrating Lipstick, $11
- r.e.m. Beauty Midnight Shadows Eyeshadow Palette, $12
- Elemis Pro Collagen Marine Cream, $47
- Lancome La Base Pro Oil-Free Longwear Makeup Primer, $21
- Brightwave Vitamin C Energizing + Brightening Eye Cream, $18
Tuesday, March 14
- NUDESTIX NUDIES MATTE All Over Face Bronze Color, $18
- NUDESTIX NUDIES MATTE LUX All Over Face Blush Color, $18
- NUDESTIX NUDIES BLOOM All Over Dewy Face Color, $18
- NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color - Glow, $18
- Dermablend Loose Setting Powder, $16
- Dermablend Illuminating Banana Powder, $16
- Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules, $27-$57
- Beekman 1802 Milk Primer SPF 35, $14
- TEAMI Blends Green Tea Detox Mask, $17
- Patchology FlashPatch Restoring Night Eye Gels, $10-$30
- Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Hydrating Eye Gels, $8-$25
- Belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask, $19
- Korres Apothecary Wild Rose Sleep Facial, $25
- Youthforia PREGAME Daily Protective Primer, $19
- Lashfood Lash Enhancing Duo, $9
Wednesday, March 15
- Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $12
- Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector, $40
- Lorac Pro Eye Palettes, $20-$25
- Flawless Beauty Fridge, $30
- Erborian BB Crème, $23
Thursday, March 16
- Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper, $15
- Too Faced Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra Strength Lip Plumper, $17
- Strivectin Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum, $36
- About Face Matte Fix Lip Pencil, $6
- About Face Paint-It Matte Lip Color, $8
- Iconic London Multiuse Sculpting Palette, $25
Friday, March 17
- Clarins Double Serum, $45-$88
- Lancome La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum, $17-$75
- Dermalogica SURPRISE STEAL
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel, $11
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel, $11
- Ofra Cosmetics Highlighter, $18-$20
- Ofra Cosmetics Ofra X Nikkietutorials Highlighter, $18
- Ofra Cosmetics Samantha March Start Inspired Highlighter, $18
- Ofra Cosmetics Star Lit Liquid Highlighter, $15
Saturday, March 18
- Benefit Powder Blushes, $16
- Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer, $15
- Clinique Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly, $9-$17
- Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel, $9-$23
- Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+, $9-$23
- Beautyblender Bubble Sponge, $10
- IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Anti-Aging Hydrating Moisturizer, $26-$39
- NuFace Mini+ Facial Toning Microcurrent Kit- Sandy Rose, $123
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 2
Sunday, March 19
- Estee Lauder DoubleWear Foundation, $24
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $13
- Kiehls Midnight Recovery Concentrate, $28-$68
- IT BRUSHES FOR ULTA Airbrush Tapered Powder Bronzer Brush #150, $18
- IT BRUSHES FOR ULTA Airbrush Precision Shadow Brush #112, $8
- IT BRUSHES FOR ULTA Airbrush Soft Focus Blush Brush #113, $13
Monday, March 20
- Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer, $21-$30
- Smashbox Photo Finish Oil-Free Pore Minimizing Primer, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Illuminate Glow Primer, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Primerizer+ Hydrating Primer with Hyaluronic Acid, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Primer, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Control Mattifying Primer, $21
- Stila Heaven's Hue Highlighters, $17
- CosRX Master Patches, $10
- Nudestix NUDESCREEN Daily Mineral Veil SPF 30, $18
- Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow Gel SPF 50, $20
Tuesday, March 21
- Urban Decay 24/7 Shadow Stick, $14
- BareMinerals Gen Nude Blush, $13
- Beekman Milk Drops Ceramide Serum, $23
- Indie Lee Co-Q10 Toner, $18
- Meaningful Beauty Daily Essentials System, $31
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Retinol Overnight Serum, $36
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Exfoliating Peel Spray, $26
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Overnight Cream, $38
- Beautybio The Eyelighter Concentrate, $26
- Keys Soulcare Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum, $13
- First Aid Beauty KP Smoothing Body Lotion with 10% AHA, $14
Wednesday, March 22
- Live Tinted Huestick Corrector, $12
- Live Tinted Huestick Multistick, $12
- Jaclyn Cosmetics Sun Bathe Pressed Bronzer Daycation, $16
- Origins GinZing SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer, $23
- Foreo Bear, $110
- Foreo Serum Serum Serum, $30
- Juvia's Place Lip Products, $5-$8
- UOMA Beauty BADASS ICON Matte Lipstick, $12
- BeautyStat Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream, $25-$35
Thursday, March 23
- Lancome Rénergie Multi-Action Lift And Firm Anti-Aging Night Cream Moisturizer, $80
- Lancome Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Eye Cream, $41
- Lancome Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum, $70
- Maely's B-Flat Belly Cream, $25
- Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil, $13
- Lime Crime Matte Velvetine Lipstick, $8
- Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer, $24
Friday, March 24
- Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, $14
- Peter Thomas Roth SURPRISE STEAL
- Clinique Happy Perfume Spray, $22
- Smashbox Always Sharp Longwear Waterproof Kôhl Eyeliner Pencil, $14
- Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil Lip Gloss, $16
- Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil Infused Gloss Shimmer, $16
- Crepe Erase Ultra Smoothing Neck Repair, $40
- Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser, $23
Saturday March 25
- IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Illumination SPF 50+, $22
- IT Airbrush foundation brushes, $13-$18
- Buxom SURPRISE STEAL
- Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Waterproof Easy Shape & Fill Eyebrow Pencil, $13
- Exuviance Triple Microdermabrasion Face Polish, $39
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 3
Sunday, March 26
- MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer and Setting Spray, $16
- MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation, $20
- Tula Cult Classic Cleanser, $12-$17
- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumping Gloss, $12
- Persona SuperBlush, $11
Monday, March 27
- KVD Beauty Tattoo Pencil Liner Waterproof Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner, $12
- Mented Semi Matte Lipstick, $9
- Mented Lip Liner, $6
- Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen, $25
- bareMinerals All Over Face Color Loose Bronzer, $13
- Peter Thomas Roth FIRMX Peeling Gel, $25
- Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner, $13-$27
- PUR Minerals 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 15, $15
Tuesday, March 28
- GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum, $37
- Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream, $33
- L'occitane Almond Shower Oil, $15-$20
- Jane Iredale PurePressed Blush, $16
- Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ The Essence, $90
- Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop, $12
- Philosophy Hope In A Jar Biome-Balance Glow Serum, $23
- Origins Plantscription Multi-Powered Anti-Aging Peptide Serum, $31
- Boscia Resurfacing Treatment Toner, $16
Wednesday, March 29
- Urban Decay 24/7 Eyeshadow, $11
- Exuviance Performance Peel AP25 At-Home Facial Peel, $43
- Exuviance Pure Retinol Correcting Facial Peel, $40
- Dermablend Flawless Creator Liquid Foundation Drops, $11-$21
- Dermalogica Daily Glycolic Cleanser, $19-$29
- PMD Clean Pro RQ - Smart Facial Cleansing Device, $90
- PMD Personal Microderm Classic - Microdermabrasion Tool, $80
- Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator Broad Spectrum SPF 25 Tinted Moisturizer, $21
Thursday, March 30
- Benefit Porefessional Primers, $17-$29
- Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser, $14
- St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist, $17
- Nabla Eyeshadow Palettes, $13
- GlamGlow Brighteyes Eye Cream, $20
Friday, March 31
- It Cosmetics SURPRISE STEAL
- First Aid Beauty Ingrown Hair Pads with BHA & AHA, $10-$18
- Morphe X Ariel Signature Look 12-Piece Face & Eye Brush Set, $49
- Morphe X Ariel Signature Face 5-Piece Face Brush Set, $30
- Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream, $37-$44
- Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Base Primer & Moisturizer, $29
Saturday, April 1
- Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palettes, $16
- Kylie Cosmetics Velvet Lip Kit, $16
- Lancome Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara, $15
- Lancome Lash Idole Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Waterproof Mascara, $15
- Armani SURPRISE STEAL
- Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer, $16
- Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer, $16
- Strivectin Tighten and Lift Neck Serum Roller, $40
- Clinique Cleansers, $12-$17
