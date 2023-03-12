Feel Like the MVP With Michael Strahan's Top Health & Wellness Amazon Picks

We interviewed Michael Strahan because we think you'll like his picks. Michael is a paid spokesperson for Amazon, and Michael Strahan™ is his brand. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Former professional football player and Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan has most recently dabbled in the world of grooming and skincare, and you can shop all the Michael Strahan™ Daily Defense products in his newly launched Amazon Lifestyle gift guide.

"I truly feel that when you look good, you feel good," Michael shares with E!. "Whether it's a nice outfit or a fresh face, how you present yourself sets you up for success. It's why I wanted to get into men's skin and shave products. If a guy is consistent and builds a good skin routine, it's such an easy way to always put your best foot forward and build up confidence to tackle anything the day throws your way."

Not only can you score his grooming and self-care products in the gift guide, but there are also a ton of yummy snacks, protein shakes, books, fitness gear and more to shop— all of which are Michael Strahan-approved, of course. Continue below to shop his Amazon storefront MVPs, and read why they're in his starting lineup.