Feel Like the MVP With Michael Strahan's Top Health & Wellness Amazon Picks

Former professional football player and Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan has most recently dabbled in the world of grooming and skincare, and you can shop all the Michael Strahan™ Daily Defense products in his newly launched Amazon Lifestyle gift guide.
"I truly feel that when you look good, you feel good," Michael shares with E!. "Whether it's a nice outfit or a fresh face, how you present yourself sets you up for success. It's why I wanted to get into men's skin and shave products. If a guy is consistent and builds a good skin routine, it's such an easy way to always put your best foot forward and build up confidence to tackle anything the day throws your way."
Not only can you score his grooming and self-care products in the gift guide, but there are also a ton of yummy snacks, protein shakes, books, fitness gear and more to shop— all of which are Michael Strahan-approved, of course. Continue below to shop his Amazon storefront MVPs, and read why they're in his starting lineup.
Muddy Bites Waffle Cone Snacks Chocolate Filled Bite Sized Cones (Pack of 5)
"Muddy Bites are dangerous," Michael says. "I can easily eat the whole bag in one sitting."
Michael Strahan Face and Neck Moisturizer Men’s Grooming and Skincare for Dry, Sensitive Skin
"For a guy who is first starting to learn and play around with skincare, the Michael Strahan Face and Neck Moisturizer is a great first product," Michael shares. "Use it day and night on clean skin and it will make the biggest difference in helping to prevent dry, ashy and prematurely aged skin that all guys deal with."
Snoop Doggies Doggs Deluxe Off The Chain Pet Bowl, Gold, Large
"I have to shout out my man Snoop for this one," Michael says. "My goldendoodle, Enzo, got this for Christmas and he looks like a BOSS eating out of his bowl every day. We love all the accessories and toys in the Snoop Doggies Doggs line."
Slate Milk - High Protein Shake
"I found this product a while back when shopping on Amazon and became hooked," Michael explains. "It has the nostalgic chocolate milk taste but none of the bad stuff. Plus it's high in protein so it's good post workout. I also love that some flavors have caffeine for a little kick with my early morning routine."
Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide to Transforming Your Life
"I had to include my book in my gift guide with Amazon Lifestyle because it really has so many great tips that I live by," he shares. "The "Strahan Rules" are simple ways to encourage positive thinking and transform your life."
Shave Duo: Clear Shave Lotion & Calming Post Shave Balm by Michael Strahan
"I use the Michael Strahan Shave Duo from my daily skin defense line pretty much every day," Michael explains. "The clear shaving lotion makes it so easy to see what I'm doing and create those precise lines. This was the hardest product for us to develop because I was very particular about it being clear yet protective from the razor. Then the post-shave balm leaves my face looking and feeling refreshed and most importantly, it helps defend against ingrown hairs. It's a must-have in any man's skincare routine. It also serves as a great gift for a guy in your life."
ProsourceFit High Density Foam Rollers
"I get a ton of use out of my ProsourceFit High Density Foam Roller," Michael shares. "It's great for relieving muscle tension, and I like that it comes in so many different size options. You can also use it for pilates and balance exercises, not just massages."
