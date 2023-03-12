Elizabeth Olsen Is a Vision During Her Rare Red Carpet Moment at Oscars 2023

Watch : Elizabeth Olsen Just Casually Revealed She's Married

In this universe, Elizabeth Olsen is a vision in black.

The WandaVision star hit the 2023 Oscars red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles March 12 in a long, black, Givenchy halter dress and black Giuseppe Zanotti heels. The star wore her hair in a slicked back bun and topped off the look with a red lip. This marks her first red carpet outing in about five months, when she attended Variety's 2022 Power of Women event alongside co-star Kathryn Hahn in September.

Elizabeth—who revealed in 2021 that she had married longtime partner Robbie Arnett—will take the stage at the 95th Academy Awards as a presenter alongside Nicole Kidman, Halle Berry, Harrison Ford, Emily Blunt and John Travolta, to name a few.

It seems Elizabeth, 34, is coming out to support her fellow Disney stars at the show. The Walt Disney Company leads the nominations with 22 nods, including Best Picture nominations for Avatar: The Way of Water and The Banshees of Inisherin.