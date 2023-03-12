Elizabeth Olsen Is a Vision During Her Rare Red Carpet Moment at Oscars 2023

Elizabeth Olsen is a vision as she walked the 2023 Oscars red carpet in a long, black, Givenchy halter gown with a slicked back bun and a red lip.

By Alexandra Bellusci Mar 12, 2023 9:37 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetMary-Kate OlsenAwardsAshley OlsenNBCOscarsElizabeth OlsenCelebritiesNBCUE! Insider
Watch: Elizabeth Olsen Just Casually Revealed She's Married

In this universe, Elizabeth Olsen is a vision in black.

The WandaVision star hit the 2023 Oscars red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles March 12 in a long, black, Givenchy halter dress and black Giuseppe Zanotti heels. The star wore her hair in a slicked back bun and topped off the look with a red lip. This marks her first red carpet outing in about five months, when she attended Variety's 2022 Power of Women event alongside co-star Kathryn Hahn in September.

Elizabeth—who revealed in 2021 that she had married longtime partner Robbie Arnett—will take the stage at the 95th Academy Awards as a presenter alongside Nicole Kidman, Halle Berry, Harrison Ford, Emily Blunt and John Travolta, to name a few.

It seems Elizabeth, 34, is coming out to support her fellow Disney stars at the show. The Walt Disney Company leads the nominations with 22 nods, including Best Picture nominations for Avatar: The Way of Water and The Banshees of Inisherin.

photos
Celebs Rehearse for 2023 Oscars

And although the Marvel star isn't up for an Oscar tonight, she did land her first Golden Globes nomination in 2022 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television thanks to her jaw-dropping performance in WandaVision.

For the special occasion last year, Elizabeth kept it in the family. She donned a white, floor-length, v-neck dress with a flowing cape designed by her sisters, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen.

"Her stylist just texted me and just told me this look has been made by her very own sisters," E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi revealed during Live From E!'s red carpet show at the time. "And it's by The Row."

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

What Happened After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

2

2023 Oscar Nominations: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprises

3

See All the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks

As for the 2023 Oscars? Keep scrolling to see all the looks from Hollywood's biggest night.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Angela Bassett

In Moschino

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Danai Gurira

In Jason Wu

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ana de Armas

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Riz Ahmed

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rainey Qualley

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kerry Condon

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Stephanie Hsu

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jonathan Majors

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

In Elie Saab Couture with Bulgari jewelry

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Andie MacDowell

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Lenny Kravitz

In Saint Laurent

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Florence Pugh

In Valentino Couture 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Allison Williams

In Giambattista Valli with Fred Leighton jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

In Dolce & Gabbana

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Eva Longoria

In Zuhair Murad Couture with Chopard jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

In Atelier Versace

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

In Fendi Couture 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

In Vera Wang 

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Sandra Oh

In Giambattista Valli with Briony Raymond jewelry

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

John Cho

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Sarah Polley

In Saint Laurent with Irene Neuwirth jewelry

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Malala Yousafzai

In Ralph Lauren with Fred Leighton jewelry

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Tia Carrere

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Lesley Paterson

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lauren Ridloff

In Elie Saab

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ram Charan

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hong Chau

In Prada

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Questlove

photos
View More Photos From Oscars 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

What Happened After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

2

2023 Oscar Nominations: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprises

3

See All the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks

4

All the Details on E!'s 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Experience

5

Oscars 2023: All the Couples Bringing Movie Magic to the Red Carpet