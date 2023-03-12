Oscars 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

It's time to end award season with a fabulous bang.
The 2023 Oscars are finally here and the biggest actors and actresses in Hollywood are ready to celebrate the best in film from the past year inside the Dolby Theatre.
All eyes are on the Best Picture category as movie fans early wait to see if Everything Everywhere All at Once will take home the biggest trophy of the night on March 12.
But there's also the suspense to find out if Austin Butler will beat out Brendan Fraser in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role category. Not to be outdone, Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett and Michelle Williams could walk away with the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role.
While movies are taking center stage at this live award show, there are also performances worth paying attention to. Pregnant Rihanna will perform "Lift Me Up" from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack during the show while Lenny Kravitz will deliver the "In Memoriam" performance.
And it wouldn't be an award show without a host. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to the show for the third time. And yes, he's prepared just in case another slap is seen around the world.
As he explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month, "I size them up, and, if I'm bigger than they are, I beat the s--t out of them on television."
Before the show begins, however, there's a red—or shall we say champagne—carpet where attendees will be showcasing must-see fashion looks. Keep reading to get a look at all the outfits and star sightings from the 2023 Oscars.