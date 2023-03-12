Oscars 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 2023 Oscars will feature appearances by Austin Butler, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis and many more actors live from the Dolby Theatre March 12.

It's time to end award season with a fabulous bang. 

The 2023 Oscars are finally here and the biggest actors and actresses in Hollywood are ready to celebrate the best in film from the past year inside the Dolby Theatre.

All eyes are on the Best Picture category as movie fans early wait to see if Everything Everywhere All at Once will take home the biggest trophy of the night on March 12. 

But there's also the suspense to find out if Austin Butler will beat out Brendan Fraser in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role category. Not to be outdone, Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett and Michelle Williams could walk away with the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. 

While movies are taking center stage at this live award show, there are also performances worth paying attention to. Pregnant Rihanna will perform "Lift Me Up" from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack during the show while Lenny Kravitz will deliver the "In Memoriam" performance.

And it wouldn't be an award show without a host. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to the show for the third time. And yes, he's prepared just in case another slap is seen around the world.

As he explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month, "I size them up, and, if I'm bigger than they are, I beat the s--t out of them on television." 

Before the show begins, however, there's a red—or shall we say champagne—carpet where attendees will be showcasing must-see fashion looks. Keep reading to get a look at all the outfits and star sightings from the 2023 Oscars.

Sofia Carson

In Giambattista Valli with Chopard jewelry 

Brendan Fraser

Ashley Graham

In Alberta Ferretti 

Vanessa Hudgens

In Chanel 

Lilly Singh

In Christian Siriano

Lorenzo Zurzolo

Drew Afualo

Khaby Lame

Fan Bingbing

In Tony Ward Couture

Reece Feldman

In Dickson Lim

Erin Lim Rhodes

Zanna Roberts Rassi

Loni Love

Laverne Cox

Naz Perez

In Richard Quinn

Zuri Hall

In Tarik Ediz with Yvan Tufenkjian jewelry

Mario Lopez

E!'s 2023 Oscars red carpet kicks off Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on E!, followed by the 2023 Academy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E! News the next day at 11 p.m. for a full recap of the biggest Oscars moments.

