Nordstrom Rack's Epic Spring Clearance Sale Has $128 Free People Tops for $24 & More 90% Off Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We're saying a very excited hello to spring with some retail therapy from Nordstrom Rack's incredible spring clearance deals. This sale is seriously irresistible, and our favorite finds from Kate Spade, Madewell, Calvin Klein, Free People and more attest to that!

Since there are so many amazing deals to scroll through, we're adding some ease to your shopping with this guide including the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's clearance section. With up to 90% off on stunning Swarovski crystal-studded earrings, over $100 off on Free People tops, trendy Madewell sweaters for just $10, hundreds off on Kate Spade purses and so much more, this roundup is all you need to find the most jaw-dropping prices on stylish spring finds from your fave brands.

Continue below and get to shopping the best Nordstrom Rack clearance deals. You won't be disappointed!