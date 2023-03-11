Nordstrom Rack's Epic Spring Clearance Sale Has $128 Free People Tops for $24 & More 90% Off Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We're saying a very excited hello to spring with some retail therapy from Nordstrom Rack's incredible spring clearance deals. This sale is seriously irresistible, and our favorite finds from Kate Spade, Madewell, Calvin Klein, Free People and more attest to that!
Since there are so many amazing deals to scroll through, we're adding some ease to your shopping with this guide including the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's clearance section. With up to 90% off on stunning Swarovski crystal-studded earrings, over $100 off on Free People tops, trendy Madewell sweaters for just $10, hundreds off on Kate Spade purses and so much more, this roundup is all you need to find the most jaw-dropping prices on stylish spring finds from your fave brands.
Continue below and get to shopping the best Nordstrom Rack clearance deals. You won't be disappointed!
Free People Hailey Crop Long Sleeve Blouse
This long sleeve blouse from Free People is the perfect piece waiting to be added to your spring wardrobe. You can wear it with jeans, slip skirts, leather pants and more! The best part? It's on sale for over $100 off!
Madewell Ashbury Mock Neck Sweater
This Madewell mock neck sweater is super versatile and stylish. Whether you pair it with trousers and some platform loafers for an office look or jeans and sneakers for something more casual, you need to add it to your wardrobe for just $10.
Adornia White Rhodium Plated Swarovski Crystal Accented Double Triangle Post Earrings
Add some edge to your jewelry collection with these Adornia Swarovski crystal triangle earrings. They're on sale for just $20 instead of the original $225 price. They'll look so chic and trendy worn on their own or stacked with other studs.
Calvin Klein Logo Thongs - Pack of 5
Snag these comfy, high-quality thongs from Calvin Klein on sale for just $27. They're made with super soft, signature cotton blend, with neutral and multi-colored options.
Bliss Plush Robe
You'll never want to take this plush robe off. Now is the perfect opportunity to get your hands on the luxe-looking and feeling robe, since it's on sale for as low as just $20!
Treasure & Bond Front Button Blouse
This front button blouse looks so luxe, and it's on sale for as low as $18. It has a chic billowy fit and flattering sleeves. You can dress it up with leather pants and pumps for a cute evening outfit.
Natori Sheer Jacquard Full Fit Contour Underwire Bra
This Nordstrom Rack sale is the perfect time to stock up on supportive and flattering undergarments, like this Natori underwire bra. It comes in a ton of different shades and has hundreds of positive reviews. It's on sale for as low as just $20!
Champion Powerblend Hoodie
Snag this comfy Champion hoodie for just $30. It's the perfect sweatshirt to lounge around in or pair with some biker shorts and sneakers for a cute and casual sportswear-inspired outfit.
KURT GEIGER Brixton Quilted Chain Wallet
Looking for the perfect new handbag for spring that will go with everything but won't break the bank? This Kurt Geiger London quilted bag is the perfect one. It's on sale for just $49, and it can be worn either as a crossbody or shoulder bag.
Aerosoles Esen Block Heel Lace-Up Boot
These block heel lace-up boots are super cute and trendy, but there also so comfortable thanks to the cushioned insole and thick heel. The best part? They're on sale for just $40 instead of the original $165 price. Such a steal!
Adornia Domed Hoop Earrings
These domed hoop earrings will become your favorite pair of gold hoops, especially since they're on sale for just $20.
One reviewer raves, "These hoops are so high quality and versatile! I wear them to work everyday and no tarnish whatsoever!"
Kate Spade New York Cove Street Crossbody Bag
Add this Kate Spade crossbody to your weekly handbag rotation. It's the perfect size for all your daily essentials and so versatile. It's currently on sale for just $95 instead of the original $299 price!
Looking to shop more fashionable finds? Check out our budget-friendly guide to mastering the art of power dressing.