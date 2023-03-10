VH1's The X-Life Star Denise Russo Dead at 44

Watch : Sports Stars We've Lost in 2022

The X-Life family is mourning the loss of a member.

Denise Russo, who appeared on the show's single season in 2011, died March 5 at age 44, the San Diego Medical Examiner confirmed in a press release. Denise—who shares 8-year-old Leo Wolf with skateboarding star Pierre Luc Gagnon—passed away in her friend's San Diego home, where she was found unresponsive, according to the medical examiner.

The report stated that Denise was pronounced dead after "aggressive attempts at resuscitation" and said that drug paraphernalia was located at the scene.

No cause of death has been revealed.

Denise was among the three couples on The X-Life, a VH1 series that followed extreme sports stars and their romantic partners. Denise dated Pierre on the show, though the pair have since broken up.

Earlier this year, Denise was in the running to become Inked Magazine's next cover girl. When responding to the question on her Inked profile, "What is one thing that you would like everyone to know about you?" she replied, "I love being a mom!"