See The Crown's Twist on Prince William and Kate Middleton's College Meet Cute

It looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton's romance will reign over The Crown's upcoming sixth and final season.
The Netflix show's stars Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, who play younger versions of the Prince and Princess of Wales, were spotted filming scenes near the University of St Andrews in Scotland on March 10. In photos from the set, Ed—accompanied by an another actor who appeared to be playing William's bodyguard—jogged toward Meg on a waterfront trail. After crossing paths, he then turned around to get another glance at his co-star.
As William and Kate's love story goes, the royal couple fell in love as students at the seaside college during the early aughts. It's unclear exactly how they first met, though it's been widely reported that William took notice of his future wife at a 2002 charity fashion show—where Kate modeled a see-through number by designer Charlotte Todd paired with a black underwear set.
"She was in a very daring dress, in a sheer, stocking-like dress," their college friend Ben Duncan recalled in a 2011 interview with E! News. "He was sitting front row and his eyes were like stalks."
William and Kate moved in together as friends the following year, before their relationship turned romantic. "We just saw more of each other, and you know hung out a bit more and did stuff," William explained during their engagement interview in 2010. "When I was trying to impress Kate, I was trying to cook these amazing fancy dinners and what would happen was I would burn something...and she would be sitting in the background trying to help, and basically taking control of the whole situation."
Kate recalled at the time, "He would always come with a bit of angst and a bit of anger if something had gone wrong and I would have to wander in and save something that was going."
The word is still out if The Crown will be featuring that fateful fashion show or scenes of William's cooking blunders. In the meantime, keep scrolling to see photos from the set.