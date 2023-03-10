See The Crown's Twist on Prince William and Kate Middleton's College Meet Cute

Watch : Prince Harry Jokingly Confesses He "Fact Checks" The Crown

It looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton's romance will reign over The Crown's upcoming sixth and final season.

The Netflix show's stars Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, who play younger versions of the Prince and Princess of Wales, were spotted filming scenes near the University of St Andrews in Scotland on March 10. In photos from the set, Ed—accompanied by an another actor who appeared to be playing William's bodyguard—jogged toward Meg on a waterfront trail. After crossing paths, he then turned around to get another glance at his co-star.

As William and Kate's love story goes, the royal couple fell in love as students at the seaside college during the early aughts. It's unclear exactly how they first met, though it's been widely reported that William took notice of his future wife at a 2002 charity fashion show—where Kate modeled a see-through number by designer Charlotte Todd paired with a black underwear set.

"She was in a very daring dress, in a sheer, stocking-like dress," their college friend Ben Duncan recalled in a 2011 interview with E! News. "He was sitting front row and his eyes were like stalks."