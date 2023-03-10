See The Crown's Twist on Prince William and Kate Middleton's College Meet Cute

In new photos from The Crown season six's set, Meg Ballamy's Kate Middleton and Ed McVey's Prince William experience a chance encounter at University of St Andrews. Take a look.

By Gabrielle Chung Mar 10, 2023 11:13 PMTags
TVKate MiddletonPrince WilliamRoyalsCelebritiesThe Crown
Watch: Prince Harry Jokingly Confesses He "Fact Checks" The Crown

It looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton's romance will reign over The Crown's upcoming sixth and final season.

The Netflix show's stars Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, who play younger versions of the Prince and Princess of Wales, were spotted filming scenes near the University of St Andrews in Scotland on March 10. In photos from the set, Ed—accompanied by an another actor who appeared to be playing William's bodyguard—jogged toward Meg on a waterfront trail. After crossing paths, he then turned around to get another glance at his co-star.

As William and Kate's love story goes, the royal couple fell in love as students at the seaside college during the early aughts. It's unclear exactly how they first met, though it's been widely reported that William took notice of his future wife at a 2002 charity fashion show—where Kate modeled a see-through number by designer Charlotte Todd paired with a black underwear set.

"She was in a very daring dress, in a sheer, stocking-like dress," their college friend Ben Duncan recalled in a 2011 interview with E! News. "He was sitting front row and his eyes were like stalks."

photos
The Crown Season 6: Everything We Know

William and Kate moved in together as friends the following year, before their relationship turned romantic. "We just saw more of each other, and you know hung out a bit more and did stuff," William explained during their engagement interview in 2010. "When I was trying to impress Kate, I was trying to cook these amazing fancy dinners and what would happen was I would burn something...and she would be sitting in the background trying to help, and basically taking control of the whole situation."

Kate recalled at the time, "He would always come with a bit of angst and a bit of anger if something had gone wrong and I would have to wander in and save something that was going."

The word is still out if The Crown will be featuring that fateful fashion show or scenes of William's cooking blunders. In the meantime, keep scrolling to see photos from the set.

GOFF / SplashNews.com
Chance Encounter

Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy—who play Prince William and Kate Middleton respectively on season six of The Crown—were spotted filming near University of St Andrews in Scotland on March 10, 2023.

GOFF / SplashNews.com
Love at First Sight

The scene involved Ed's William jogging past Meg's Kate by the sea.

GOFF / SplashNews.com
A Look Back

As the actor passed his co-star, he turned around to get another glance at her. 

GOFF / SplashNews.com
Future Princess

In real life, William and Kate first met as students while studying at the University of St Andrews in the early aughts.

GOFF / SplashNews.com
Royal Entourage

It appears the Netflix series' sixth and final season will explore William's life as a college student, including the start of his romance with future wife Kate.

Trending Stories

1

Selena Gomez Praises “Best Friend” Francia Raísa After Kidney Donation

2

Raquel Leviss Sends Legal Letters to Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

3

Kristen Doute Is Returning to Vanderpump Rules Amid Scandoval

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Selena Gomez Praises “Best Friend” Francia Raísa After Kidney Donation

2

Raquel Leviss Sends Legal Letters to Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

3

Kristen Doute Is Returning to Vanderpump Rules Amid Scandoval

4

Cheryl Burke Reacts to Ex Matthew Lawrence’s Romance With Chilli

5

Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2 With Beau Clark