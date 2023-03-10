Exclusive

Raise a Glass to the 2023 Oscars With These Award-Worthy Drink Recipes

Before Hollywood’s biggest stars celebrate the 2023 Oscars at the Dolby Theater March 12, mixologist Charles Joly gave E! News a taste of what will be served at the official after-party.

Cheers to the most fabulous weekend in Hollywood.

Within a matter of days, the brightest actors and actresses will be treated to plenty of glitz and glam as they celebrate the last year in film at the 2023 Oscars.

While many stars will get a seat inside the Dolby Theatre on March 12, others will celebrate at various parties in and around Los Angeles, including the official Oscars after-party known as the Governors Ball.

For The Academy's official bartender Charles Joly, this weekend is the opportunity to craft unforgettable cocktails for Hollywood's top talent.

"So good to be back with the crew for the 95th Academy Awards celebration," he wrote on Instagram March 8. "It means so much to be asked back and have the opportunity to create & serve cocktails for the event. @TequilaDonJulio is the star of the cocktails again this year. We'll be proudly serving along side @WolfgangPuck and his team."

Before the party begins, Charles—who has served as the Oscars' official mixologist since 2015—offered E! News an exclusive look into the beverages he'll be serving over the weekend.

Restock your bar cart ASAP and keep reading to see how you can serve the same drinks at your own home viewing party.

 

Tequila Don Julio

Showtime Margarita

Ingredients:
●  1 1⁄2 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco
●  1⁄2 oz Sage & Mint Syrup
●  1⁄8 oz Ginger Juice
●  3⁄4 oz Fresh Lime Juice

Preparation:
●  Add all ingredients in a shaker with ice
●  Shake vigorously and strain over ice into a coupe glass
●  Garnish with sage & mint bunch gold-clipped to the rim of the glass

Glassware:
● Coupe glass

Garnish:
● Fresh Sage & Mint Bunch

"Guests will recognize the classic foundations of the margarita, but quickly be taken by the exotic combinations of flavors," mixologist Charles Joly exclusively told E! News. "Sage and mint set off the tropical and vegetal notes in Tequila Don Julio Blanco. We spice things up with a splash of fresh galangal juice." 

Tequila Don Julio

Director's Martini

Ingredients:
●  1 1⁄2 oz Tequila Don Julio 70 Cristallino
●  1⁄2 oz Lillet Blanc or Dry Vermouth
●  1⁄4ozGin
●  3 dashes Orange Bitters

Preparation:
●  Add all ingredients into a chilled martini glass
●  Stir thoroughly
●  Garnish with blue cheese stuffed olives

Glassware:
● Martini Glass

Garnish:
● Hand-Stuffed Nopalito & Cojita Cheese Olives

"While your mind may not go to tequila as the driver behind this venerable stirred cocktail, Tequila Don Julio 70 Cristalino steps into the role with an award-worthy performance," Charles explained. "We want to complement the refreshing, shaken cocktails with an elegant, smooth sipper. This Cristalino tequila spans the flavor wheel with green-grass, vanilla, mild oak tones, citrus, cooked tropical fruit and more." 

Tequila Don Julio

Best Picture Paloma

Ingredients:
●  1 1⁄2 oz Tequila Don Julio Reposado
●  1⁄2 oz Beet & Orange Juice Blend
●  1⁄4 oz Grapefruit Juice
●  1⁄2 oz Lime Juice
●  1⁄2 oz Rosemary Simple Syrup
●  1 oz Sparkling Water
●  Dashes Salt Water

Preparation:
●  Add all ingredients (except sparkling water) in a shaker with ice
●  Shake vigorously and strain over ice into a collins glass
●  Garnish with rosemary sprig and dehydrated orange wheel

Glassware:
● Collins glass

Garnish:
●  Rosemary Sprig
●  Dehydrated Orange Wheel

"Guests will be drawn in by the intoxicating color and presentation," Charles predicted. "Complementing the herbaceous and herbal flavors inherent in Tequila Don Julio Reposado, the subtle touch of beet and citrus round it all out."

Tequila Don Julio

The Curtain Call

Ingredients:
● 1 1⁄2 oz Tequila Don Julio 1942 poured neat in a tasting glass

Preparation:
● To be accompanied by a delicious bite (chocolate-dipped mandarin segment with gold flakes) served with gold skewers and placed on a gold tray alongside the 1942 serve.

"The liquid stands alone with robust flavors of cacao, cooked agave, concentrated citrus, clove, vanilla and more," Charles explained. "We partnered with local Los Angeles chocolatier, Matty Kim, to create the perfect side serve: seasonal Cara-Cara orange segments hand-dipped in chocolate that has been kissed by pasilla pepper." 

Tequila Don Julio

Master Thespian

Charles also E! News readers a bonus option for those who prefer non-alcoholic drinks. Seedlip Grove 42 lays the foundation for a mocktail full of festive flavor.

"This time of year, citrus season is providing us with some incredible and fleeting offerings, sourcing fresh kumquats to create a cordial and garnish," Charles noted. "Sweet, tart and just the right touch of bitter make this a perfectly balanced profile. We tie it all together with a superb and lively non-alcoholic sparkling wine." 

