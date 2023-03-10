Raise a Glass to the 2023 Oscars With These Award-Worthy Drink Recipes

Watch : Jimmy Kimmel Is Preparing for Another Potential Oscars Slap

Cheers to the most fabulous weekend in Hollywood.

Within a matter of days, the brightest actors and actresses will be treated to plenty of glitz and glam as they celebrate the last year in film at the 2023 Oscars.

While many stars will get a seat inside the Dolby Theatre on March 12, others will celebrate at various parties in and around Los Angeles, including the official Oscars after-party known as the Governors Ball.

For The Academy's official bartender Charles Joly, this weekend is the opportunity to craft unforgettable cocktails for Hollywood's top talent.

"So good to be back with the crew for the 95th Academy Awards celebration," he wrote on Instagram March 8. "It means so much to be asked back and have the opportunity to create & serve cocktails for the event. @TequilaDonJulio is the star of the cocktails again this year. We'll be proudly serving along side @WolfgangPuck and his team."

Before the party begins, Charles—who has served as the Oscars' official mixologist since 2015—offered E! News an exclusive look into the beverages he'll be serving over the weekend.