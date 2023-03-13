Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt's Relationship Blooms on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

She's once again getting her flowers.
Halle Berry, who is presenting at the 2023 Oscars, truly blossomed on the champagne carpet in Los Angeles on March 12.
The Moonfall actress wore a stunning, white double satin dress by Tamara Ralph Couture—of Ralph & Russo—with a keyhole cutout and encrusted bronze roses at her neck and hip as she prepares to take the stage at the Dolby Theatre. She proudly showed off the dress' train by throwing both pieces of fabric to her sides for a windswept effect.
Ahead of her red carpet appearance with boyfriend Van Hunt, Halle and stylist Lindsay Flores celebrated the actress' induction into the E! Fashion Hall of Fame with her 2013 Oscars plunging Versace gown.
"Thank you so very much for inducting me into your Fashion Hall of Fame," Halle shared. "I love me some fashion, so this is a huge, huge honor. And the Donatella Versace dress is one of my all-time favorites and I think it's one of hers, too."
It's been 21 years since Halle won the Academy Award for Best Actress for Monster's Ball back in 2002. And more than two decades later, she remains the only woman of color to do so in the awards show's 95-year history
However, that could all change at the 2023 Oscars. The nominees in the Best Actress category are Michelle Yeoh, Ana de Armas, Cate Blanchett, Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Williams.
But until then, keep reading to see more stars hit the red carpet, below...