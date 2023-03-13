Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt's Relationship Blooms on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

Watch : 2023 Oscar Nominations: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!

She's once again getting her flowers.

Halle Berry, who is presenting at the 2023 Oscars, truly blossomed on the champagne carpet in Los Angeles on March 12.

The Moonfall actress wore a stunning, white double satin dress by Tamara Ralph Couture—of Ralph & Russo—with a keyhole cutout and encrusted bronze roses at her neck and hip as she prepares to take the stage at the Dolby Theatre. She proudly showed off the dress' train by throwing both pieces of fabric to her sides for a windswept effect.

Ahead of her red carpet appearance with boyfriend Van Hunt, Halle and stylist Lindsay Flores celebrated the actress' induction into the E! Fashion Hall of Fame with her 2013 Oscars plunging Versace gown.

