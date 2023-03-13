Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt's Relationship Blooms on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

More than 20 years after winning the Academy Award for Best Actress, presenter Halle Berry stepped out at the 2023 Oscars in an ethereal white gown.

She's once again getting her flowers.

Halle Berry, who is presenting at the 2023 Oscars, truly blossomed on the champagne carpet in Los Angeles on March 12.

The Moonfall actress wore a stunning, white double satin dress by Tamara Ralph Couture—of Ralph & Russo—with a keyhole cutout and encrusted bronze roses at her neck and hip as she prepares to take the stage at the Dolby Theatre. She proudly showed off the dress' train by throwing both pieces of fabric to her sides for a windswept effect.

Ahead of her red carpet appearance with boyfriend Van Hunt, Halle and stylist Lindsay Flores celebrated the actress' induction into the E! Fashion Hall of Fame with her 2013 Oscars plunging Versace gown.

photos
The Best Oscars Dresses of All Time

"Thank you so very much for inducting me into your Fashion Hall of Fame," Halle shared. "I love me some fashion, so this is a huge, huge honor. And the Donatella Versace dress is one of my all-time favorites and I think it's one of hers, too."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

It's been 21 years since Halle won the Academy Award for Best Actress for Monster's Ball back in 2002. And more than two decades later, she remains the only woman of color to do so in the awards show's 95-year history

However, that could all change at the 2023 Oscars. The nominees in the Best Actress category are Michelle YeohAna de ArmasCate Blanchett, Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Williams.

But until then, keep reading to see more stars hit the red carpet, below...

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rihanna

In Alaïa

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

In Versace with Tiffany & Co. jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

In Louis Vuitton

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Rooney Mara

In Alexander McQueen with Fred Leighton jewelry 

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

In Louis Vuitton

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In Vera Wang with REZA jewelry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

In Valentino with Chopard jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

In Chanel Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Andrew Garfield

In Fendi with David Yurman jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Berry

In Tamara Ralph

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Christian Dior Couture with Moussaieff 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

In Armani Privé

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Idris Elba

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessie Buckley

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

In Dolce & Gabbana

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Paul Mescal

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Tems

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Deepika Padukone

In Louis Vuitton

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Nazanin Boniadi

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

In Lanvin with Nikos Koulis jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Austin Butler

In Saint Laurent

photos
View More Photos From Oscars 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
E!'s 2023 Oscars red carpet kicks off Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on E!, followed by the 2023 Academy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E! News the next day at 11 p.m. for a full recap of the biggest Oscars moments.

