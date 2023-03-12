Halle Bailey Proves She's a Disney Princess in Jaw-Dropping Oscars 2023 Gown

Watch : Halle Bailey Gets Emotional Seeing Her Look A-like Ariel Doll

Halle Bailey's latest red carpet look is a fairytale come true.

The 22-year-old actress and singer stunned at the 2023 Oscars on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in a strapless sea-foam green gown that seemingly gave a nod to her upcoming role as Ariel is Disney's live action Little Mermaid film.

The Dolce & Gabbana dress featured a fitted nude-illusion corset top and a long flowing skirt of tulle, a look certainly fit for a Disney princess. The "Ungodly Hour" singer completed her jaw-dropping Academy Awards ensemble with a bold diamond necklace and her hair in an up 'do. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

On the red carpet, Bailey, who attended with brother Branson Bailey as her date, gushed to Live From E! host Laverne Cox about her fashion inspiration for Hollywood's biggest night. (See the full list of Oscar nominees here.)

"I was really excited to wear this beautiful dress to go into the fairytale world and give them a princess for one day," she exclusively revealed to E! News, "so I'm loving it."