Halle Bailey Proves She's a Disney Princess in Jaw-Dropping Oscars 2023 Gown

Halle Bailey's latest red carpet look is a fairytale come true.
The 22-year-old actress and singer stunned at the 2023 Oscars on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in a strapless sea-foam green gown that seemingly gave a nod to her upcoming role as Ariel is Disney's live action Little Mermaid film.
The Dolce & Gabbana dress featured a fitted nude-illusion corset top and a long flowing skirt of tulle, a look certainly fit for a Disney princess. The "Ungodly Hour" singer completed her jaw-dropping Academy Awards ensemble with a bold diamond necklace and her hair in an up 'do. (See every star on the red carpet here.)
On the red carpet, Bailey, who attended with brother Branson Bailey as her date, gushed to Live From E! host Laverne Cox about her fashion inspiration for Hollywood's biggest night. (See the full list of Oscar nominees here.)
"I was really excited to wear this beautiful dress to go into the fairytale world and give them a princess for one day," she exclusively revealed to E! News, "so I'm loving it."
She also teased her favorite part of taking on the iconic role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid.
"I was just really excited to sing the original songs that I loved so much," Bailey admitted. "And the new ones I think people will just embrace and really love and I hope they do. But I cannot wait for people to see a sneak peek of something tonight."
Bailey previously revealed she cried when she watched herself in the upcoming film for the first time.
"I've seen a rough cut, and I was just sobbing the whole time," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the 2023 Kids' Choice Awards earlier this month. "It's just very weird to watch myself. I've never seen myself that way and I just get really emotional just thinking about it."
"I am ready for everyone to finally see this film, for it to finally be out," Bailey added. "We have worked on it for a long time, we've been talking about it for a long time, but now we're finally going to see it and I'm just grateful."
The Little Mermaid hits theaters May 26.
