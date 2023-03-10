Good Girls’ Christina Hendricks Is Engaged to Camera Operator George Bianchini

Watch : What Christina Hendricks Stole From "Mad Men" Set

Christina Hendricks' next mission? Heading down the aisle!

The Good Girls star is engaged to camera operator George Bianchini, she revealed on Instagram March 10.

"We proposed to each other and we said yes!!!" the actress gushed. "I will love and care for him forever."

Christina, 47, accompanied the engagement announcement with a photo of the pair, showing her in a black-and-white patterned dress and George in a blue suit with his arms on her waist.

2 Broke Girls' Kat Dennings wished them well, writing, "Christina!!! I love you, so happy for you both." Also sending them congratulatory messages were Alison Brie, Tan France and Christina's co-star Mae Whitman, who added, "YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY Mr and Mrs Seagull!!!!!!!"

George has been behind the camera for shows including Inventing Anna, Suits, Entourage, The Affair and Good Girls, which Christina starred in from 2018 to 2021. According to his website, he studied at the University of Central Florida and Temple University and has worked in the film industry for more than 12 years.