Hailey Bieber's Oscars Party Look Proves You Should Never Say Never to a Classic Black Gown

Watch : Justin Bieber Asks Hailey Bieber About Their Marriage

Hailey Bieber just rhode in with a glamorous look.

For her fourth appearance at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party on March 12, the model rocked a playful twist on the timeless black gown and stepped out in a custom Saint Laurent number featuring asymmetric sleeves, a satin panel and a large shoulder bow. She completed her head-turning number with a large diamond ear cuff, proving that one should never say never to a little bit of sparkle. (See all the fashion at the star-studded event here.)

The glitzy sighting comes more than a week after the 26-year-old celebrated husband Justin Bieber's 29th birthday. Hailey rang in the special occasion with a sweet note to her "best friend," writing on Instagram, "Words couldn't possibly sum up all that you embody."

She added alongside snaps of the couple throughout the years, "So here's to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love."

Prior to the birthday tribute, Hailey was thrust into online discourse over her husband's ex, Selena Gomez, who social media users accused the Rhode founder and friend Kylie Jenner of shading. While Hailey has not addressed the drama, Kylie previously denied there was any bad blood.