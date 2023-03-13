Oscars 2023

See the Complete List of Winners

Hailey Bieber's Oscars Party Look Proves You Should Never Say Never to a Classic Black Gown

Hailey Bieber was dressed to impress at Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscars after-party on March 12, rocking a custom Saint Laurent black gown that featured asymmetric sleeves. See her on the red carpet.

By Gabrielle Chung Mar 13, 2023 5:11 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsOscarsCelebritiesHailey Bieber
Watch: Justin Bieber Asks Hailey Bieber About Their Marriage

Hailey Bieber just rhode in with a glamorous look.

For her fourth appearance at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party on March 12, the model rocked a playful twist on the timeless black gown and stepped out in a custom Saint Laurent number featuring asymmetric sleeves, a satin panel and a large shoulder bow. She completed her head-turning number with a large diamond ear cuff, proving that one should never say never to a little bit of sparkle. (See all the fashion at the star-studded event here.)

The glitzy sighting comes more than a week after the 26-year-old celebrated husband Justin Bieber's 29th birthday. Hailey rang in the special occasion with a sweet note to her "best friend," writing on Instagram, "Words couldn't possibly sum up all that you embody."

She added alongside snaps of the couple throughout the years, "So here's to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love."

Prior to the birthday tribute, Hailey was thrust into online discourse over her husband's ex, Selena Gomez, who social media users accused the Rhode founder and friend Kylie Jenner of shading. While Hailey has not addressed the drama, Kylie previously denied there was any bad blood.

photos
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Cutest Pics

"This is reaching," Kylie commented on Feb. 22 video, which explored speculation that Hailey had made fun of Selena's brows in a FaceTime call with the Kardashians star. "No shade towards selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly."

 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Oscars 2023 Winners: The Complete List

2

See All the Fashion From the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

3

See All the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Selena added at the time, "Agreed @kyliejenner It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"

See Hailey's latest outing—as well as more stars at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party—below.

John Shearer/WireImage

Gigi Hadid

In custom Zac Posen

John Shearer/WireImage

Kylie Jenner

In custom Maison Margiela

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Sophie in Louis Vuitton

John Shearer/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski

In Feben

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Taika Waititi & Rita Ora

Rita in Weiderhoeft

John Shearer/WireImage

Kerry Washington

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Cardi B

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

In Gabriela Hearst

John Shearer/WireImage

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo

John Shearer/WireImage

Christina Aguilera

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

In Dolce & Gabbana

John Shearer/WireImage

Kendall Jenner

In Jean Paul Gaultier 

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Joe Manganiello & Sofía Vergara

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Tracee Ellis Ross

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

In custom Saint Laurent

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

B.J. Novak & Mindy Kaling

John Shearer/WireImage

Shailene Woodley

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Michael B. Jordan

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Este Haim, Alana Haim & Danielle Haim

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Billie Lourd

In Stella McCartney

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Eva Longoria

John Shearer/WireImage

Justin Long & Kate Bosworth

John Shearer/WireImage

Rooney Mara

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Channing Tatum

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Riley Keough

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

James Corden & Julia Carey

John Shearer/WireImage

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle in Ralph Lauren

John Shearer/WireImage

Lily James

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Matt Smith

photos
View More Photos From Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2023 Red Carpet Fashion
Watch E!'s 2023 Oscars After Party Sunday, March 12, at 11:30 p.m. on E! after the 2023 Academy Awards telecast on ABC. And don't miss E! News the next day at 11 p.m. for a full recap of the biggest Oscars moments.

Trending Stories

1

Oscars 2023 Winners: The Complete List

2

See All the Fashion From the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

3

See All the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks

4

Oscars 2023: Hugh Grant’s Red Carpet Interview Is Awkward AF

5

Hailey Bieber Turns Heads at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party