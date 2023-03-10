Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2 With Beau Clark

For Stassi Schroeder, these days it's all about the good, the bad and the babies.
A little more than one week after announcing that she and husband Beau Clark are expecting their second baby, the couple revealed they are having a boy. And the Vanderpump Rules alum admitted her mom-tuition was pretty spot on when it came to guessing the sex.
"I knew the whole entire time that we were having a boy," Stassi said her and the casting director's The Good The Bad The Baby podcast March 10. "I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe. I don't know how to f–king explain it."
The couple, who also share daughter Hartford, 2, also revealed the stylish way they learned they were having a boy.
Stassi said that they were out to dinner with the baby's godparents—Taylor Strecker and Taylor Donohue—at Rolfs in New York, when their friends, dubbed "The Taylors" handed them a box containing a pair of tiny Vans on a bed of blue confetti.
The former reality star recounted getting emotional before her and Beau FaceTimed Hartford, who was with the family nanny, to share the news.
"You won't have any competition," Stassi recalled teasing her daughter. "Don't worry. It's a boy."
But the author—who these days, is swapping out her iconic glass of Pinot Grigio for baby bottles—made it clear that she would have been content with either a boy or girl.
"I love being a girl mom," she explained. "I love the idea of being surrounded by feminine energy. Two little girls. How f–king cool is that?"
As Stassi prepares to officially become a girl mom and a boy mom, she couldn't be more excited for her growing family. In fact, she was thrilled to finally share her pregnancy with followers on March 1 after keeping the sweet news quiet for a while.
"Secrets stress me out," Stassi wrote in her Instagram post, alongside a picture of herself cradling her bump with Hartford cuddled up next to her. "Baby #2, I love you so much already."