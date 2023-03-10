Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2 With Beau Clark

Watch : Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2

For Stassi Schroeder, these days it's all about the good, the bad and the babies.

A little more than one week after announcing that she and husband Beau Clark are expecting their second baby, the couple revealed they are having a boy. And the Vanderpump Rules alum admitted her mom-tuition was pretty spot on when it came to guessing the sex.

"I knew the whole entire time that we were having a boy," Stassi said her and the casting director's The Good The Bad The Baby podcast March 10. "I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe. I don't know how to f–king explain it."

The couple, who also share daughter Hartford, 2, also revealed the stylish way they learned they were having a boy.

Stassi said that they were out to dinner with the baby's godparents—Taylor Strecker and Taylor Donohue—at Rolfs in New York, when their friends, dubbed "The Taylors" handed them a box containing a pair of tiny Vans on a bed of blue confetti.