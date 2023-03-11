Knock 3 Times To Reveal These Secrets About Now and Then

Watch : TV Stars Who Ruled the '90s - Ranked

Knock three times on the ceiling if you are still obsessed with Now and Then.

More than two decades ago, one of the most definitive movies about female friendship made its debut in theaters. Yes, we're obviously talking about Now and Then. Yes, you may be feeling old AF right now. And no, you should absolutely stop whatever you are doing and immediately rewatch it right now.

The coming-of-age tale, directed by Lesli Linka Glatter and written by Pretty Little Liars showrunner Marlene King, centers on four young friends (all living in the same small neighborhood) played by Gaby Hoffmann, Christina Ricci, Thora Birch and Ashleigh Aston Moore.

Throughout the cult classic, set in the summer of 1970, they experience love and loss in a way that will change them. Plus, fast forward, and Demi Moore, Rosie O'Donnell, Melanie Griffith and Rita Wilson play the characters as adults, reuniting for a milestone event and proving friendship really is forever.