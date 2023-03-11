2023 Coachella & Stagecoach Packing Guide: 12 Festival Dresses That Will Steal the Show

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Music festivals are all about enjoying your favorite artist's live performances with your friends, indulging in some yummy treats, snapping photos for your feed while you're at it and, of course, partaking in the fun fashion trends.
If you're looking forward to putting together your music festival out for Coachella or Stagecoach, it's never too early to get started. And, if you don't know what to wear, don't worry! Our roundup of the cutest festival dresses will totally steal the show. From sheer maxi dresses with sequins, denim mini dresses, asymmetrical strapless looks, embellished designs and more, this guide has all the best dresses that are perfect for festival season, no matter which venue you're attending.
Scroll below and get to shopping the trendiest, practical and versatile music festival-approved dresses.
Superdown Kelsie Denim Dress
Channel total Western vibes in this denim dress with a pair of cowboy boots and a fringe crossbody bag. The look is so flattering and chic, especially with that adjustable tie around the waist.
Adonis Mini Dress White
We love this '90s-inspired asymmetrical strapless dress. It's stretchy, flowy and comfortable. You can add an edgy touch to it with an oversized leather jacket and platform boots, and a pair of statement shades.
River Island Square Neck Embellish Mini Dress In Green
This embellished mini dress from ASOS is so stunning. You can pair it with white cowboy boots, an embellished shoulder or belt bag, a retro pair of sunnies and your favorite bling. The green shade is perfect and vibrant for a spring music festival.
Plus Size Floral Print Babydoll Dress
This floral print babydoll dress has the perfect music festival vibe. You can pair it with cowboy boots, a belt bag and statement earrings for a cute and comfy daytime outfit.
Jazlyn Knitted Button Up Maxi Dress
This long-sleeve knitted maxi dress has an eye-catching slit at the front and stretchy material for a comfy feel. Get edgy with the look and pair it with some platform boots, chain necklaces and statement shades. It's on sale for just $23 instead of the usual $112 price.
Sheer Mesh Sequin Maxi Dress
Layer this sheer mesh sequin maxi dress over a bathing suit, bodysuit or bodycon dress, and add a pair of platform boots and a belt bag to be festival ready.
Ombre Tiered Maxi Coverup Dress
There's no time like a music festival to dress up in color. This ombre tiered maxi dress is flowy and beautiful, and you can pair it with white cowboy boots and a belt bag.
The Frolic Coburn V Neck Tiered Maxi Dress In Black
This black maxi dress will be the star of the show in your festival wardrobe. It has the perfect flowy look that is versatile enough to be accessorized in any way you'd like. Whether you wear it with sneakers, platform boots or cowboy boots or accessorize with an embellished belt bag or body jewelry, you can't go wrong with the look.
Superdown Nora Cami Skirt Set
This matching set is playful and eye-catching. It's especially perfect for a hot day since it's so lightweight. You can pair it with platform boots, an embellished belt bag and accessorize as much as you want. The look is also on sale for under $30 at Revolve RN.
Noir Draped Mini Dress
Channel some Y2K vibes with this draped mini dress that has an antique silver trim detail. Pair the look with some knee-high boots, silver bangles and earrings and some oversized shades.
Dori Lace Midi Dress
Have a sheer moment with this white lace midi dress. The lace is stretchy for all-day festival comfort and super trendy. You can pair it with some cowboy boots and a fringe crossbody bag for a fun and flattering festival look.
The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
A slip skirt is an easy piece to style for any music festival. It's such a versatile look that you can layer pair with sneakers or cowboy boots, and tons of jewelry obviously. This midi slip dress from Amazon is so pretty and comes in a bunch of cute colors.
While you're shopping for Coachella and Stagecoach, check out these festival-approved shoes that are comfy and trendy.