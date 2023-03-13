Oscars 2023

See the Complete List of Winners

POV: Chris Olsen, Tinx and More Social Media Stars Take Over Oscars 2023

It may be Hollywood's biggest night, but plenty of social media stars stole the spotlight at Oscars 2023. See Khaby Lame, Remi Bader, Olivia Jade and Lilly Singh on the red carpet and at the parties.

By Brett Malec, Elyse Dupre Mar 13, 2023 2:58 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsOscarsViralInfluencerTikTok
Watch: Watch North West and Ice Spice Dance Together on TikTok

Step aside, movie stars. TikTokers are taking over the 2023 Oscars.

It may be Hollywood's biggest night honoring big screen actors and groundbreaking filmmakers (check out the full list of nominees here), but quite a few social media stars stole the spotlight while walking the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in L.A. (See every star on the Oscars red carpet.)

Senegalese-born Italian star Khabane "Khaby" Lame, the most-followed TikToker in the world, looked like a movie star in his own right in a dark navy tuxedo accompanied by his most valuable accessory: that swoon-worthy smile. Ahead of the event, the influencer shared his excitement to attend his first oscars, writing on Instagram March 11, "A great honor to be invited to the incredible night of the #oscars."

But Khaby isn't the only viral personality at this year's annual ceremony. Reece Feldman, Drew Afualo and Lilly Singh were some of social media's most recognized faces in attendance. What's more, Chris Olsen attended Paramount Pictures' Oscars after-party, and TinxRemi Bader and Olivia Jade went to the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

photos
TikTok Templates to Manifest Your 2023 Goals

Keep scrolling to see all the stylish social stars and viral TikTokers rocking head-turning fashions at the 2023 Oscars.

 

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Chris Olsen
JC Olivera/WireImage
Tinx
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Khaby Lame
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Remi Bader
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Lilly Singh
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
Olivia Jade
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Reece Feldman
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
Drew Afualo

Trending Stories

1

We're Soaring Over Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler's Oscars Run-In

2

Emily Ratajkowski's Sheer Oscar Night Gown Is Her Riskiest Look Yet

3

We’re Stuck on Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber’s Oscars 2023 Date Night

Watch E! News Monday, March 13, at 11 p.m. for a full recap of the 2023 Oscars.

Trending Stories

1

We're Soaring Over Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler's Oscars Run-In

2

Emily Ratajkowski's Sheer Oscar Night Gown Is Her Riskiest Look Yet

3

We’re Stuck on Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber’s Oscars 2023 Date Night

4

See All the Fashion From the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

5

Oscars 2023 Winners: The Complete List