POV: Chris Olsen, Tinx and More Social Media Stars Take Over Oscars 2023

Step aside, movie stars. TikTokers are taking over the 2023 Oscars.

It may be Hollywood's biggest night honoring big screen actors and groundbreaking filmmakers (check out the full list of nominees here), but quite a few social media stars stole the spotlight while walking the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in L.A. (See every star on the Oscars red carpet.)

Senegalese-born Italian star Khabane "Khaby" Lame, the most-followed TikToker in the world, looked like a movie star in his own right in a dark navy tuxedo accompanied by his most valuable accessory: that swoon-worthy smile. Ahead of the event, the influencer shared his excitement to attend his first oscars, writing on Instagram March 11, "A great honor to be invited to the incredible night of the #oscars."

But Khaby isn't the only viral personality at this year's annual ceremony. Reece Feldman, Drew Afualo and Lilly Singh were some of social media's most recognized faces in attendance. What's more, Chris Olsen attended Paramount Pictures' Oscars after-party, and Tinx, Remi Bader and Olivia Jade went to the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.