Kristen Doute Is Officially Returning to Vanderpump Rules Amid Scandoval Drama

Vanderpump Rules fans: Get ready for quite the SUR-prise.

Bravo alum Kristen Doute is officially returning to the series nearly three years after she was fired from the show. Bravo confirmed the reality star is back in a March 10 Instagram post, writing, "Spotted: Kristen Doute filming for this season of #PumpRules."

The 40-year-old had previously teased in her Instagram Stories on March 9 that VPR producers had reached out to her to participate in season 10.

As for what's bringing Kristen back in to the mix? Her return comes amid her BFF Ariana Madix's breakup from boyfriend of nine years Tom Sandoval following rumors of an alleged months-long affair between him and co-star Raquel Leviss. After the split news broke on March 3, Ariana's friends, including Kristen, have rallied around her and spoken out against Tom and Raquel on social media.

Kristen—who also previously dated the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner—gave her own take on the controversy deemed Scandoval on the March 8 episode of her Sex, Love, and What Else Matters podcast, during which she said she was with Ariana when she allegedly found evidence of the rumored affair on Tom's phone.