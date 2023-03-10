Kristen Doute Is Officially Returning to Vanderpump Rules Amid Scandoval Drama

Vanderpump Rules fans: Get ready for quite the SUR-prise.
Bravo alum Kristen Doute is officially returning to the series nearly three years after she was fired from the show. Bravo confirmed the reality star is back in a March 10 Instagram post, writing, "Spotted: Kristen Doute filming for this season of #PumpRules."
The 40-year-old had previously teased in her Instagram Stories on March 9 that VPR producers had reached out to her to participate in season 10.
As for what's bringing Kristen back in to the mix? Her return comes amid her BFF Ariana Madix's breakup from boyfriend of nine years Tom Sandoval following rumors of an alleged months-long affair between him and co-star Raquel Leviss. After the split news broke on March 3, Ariana's friends, including Kristen, have rallied around her and spoken out against Tom and Raquel on social media.
Kristen—who also previously dated the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner—gave her own take on the controversy deemed Scandoval on the March 8 episode of her Sex, Love, and What Else Matters podcast, during which she said she was with Ariana when she allegedly found evidence of the rumored affair on Tom's phone.
"She just felt like she had to look," Kristen claimed, before adding of Ariana, "She's not doing well. She's numb and she's sad."
While Ariana has yet to publicly address the breakup, both Tom and Raquel have issued apologies to Ariana in public statements following their alleged months-long affair.
Kristen, along with co-star Stassi Schroeder, were fired from VPR in June 2020 after former co-star Faith Stowers—who is Black—alleged the two had called the cops on her after they saw a report about a woman allegedly robbing men. Both Kristen and Stassi later apologized for their actions.
Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Keep scrolling for a complete timeline of the Tom-Ariana-Raquel scandal.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)