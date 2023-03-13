Why Women Everywhere Love Drew Barrymore's Flower Beauty & Beautiful Kitchen Lines

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Drew Barrymore's talent knows no bounds.
The actress and TV host of The Drew Barrymore Show is also the founder of Beautiful and FLOWER Beauty, and you can shop both the top-rated kitchen line and cruelty-free beauty products at Walmart. While Beautiful has a ton of aesthetically pleasing and functional cookware and home products that are perfect for elevating your space on a budget, FLOWER Beauty has all the natural-looking makeup and skincare you need to feel positively radiant.
With hundreds of positive ratings on her products at Walmart, Drew has seemingly struck the perfect balance between beauty and practicality with both her lifestyle brands. Whether you're looking for a heart-shaped Dutch oven or a new blush to add to your makeup drawer, Drew's brands should be your go-to! Continue below to shop our top picks from Beautiful and FLOWER Beauty.
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore
Beautiful 2QT Cast Iron Heart Dutch Oven, Pink Champagne by Drew Barrymore
This heart Dutch oven is simply too cute to pass up. The limited edition heart-shaped design is oven safe, has non-stick coating and is perfect for cooking and serving your beautiful meals.
Beautiful 20pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set, Cornflower Blue, by Drew Barrymore
This sleekly designed non-stick cookware set has all that you need to whip up delicious meals in your kitchen. It comes with frying pans, sauté pans, saucepans, Dutch ovens, cooking utensils and cookware protectors.
Beautiful Portable Blender, Cornflower Blue by Drew Barrymore, 70-Watt, 18.5 oz
This portable blender is perfect for small spaces or on-the-go use. You can use it to make smoothies, iced drinks and so much more. It has a sleek, modern design that would look great in any kitchen.
Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer, Lavender by Drew Barrymore
This touchscreen air fryer is functional and beautiful! It has hundreds of positive reviews, one simply stating, "Don't hesitate. Hardest part is picking the color."
Another reviewer shares, "I've been wanting an air fryer for a while, and I'm so happy I found this one that is simple, effective, and looks cute! Super intuitive, easy to use, and has every function I need but also isn't overwhelming."
Beautiful Immersion Blender with 500ml Chopper and 700ml Measuring Cup, White Icing by Drew Barrymore
An immersion blender is a kitchen must-have and this one by Beautiful comes with all the accessories you need to blend, chop, whisk and more. The best part? The blender is cordless, making it effortless and convenient to use.
Flower Beauty by Drew Barrymore
FLOWER Beauty Petal Pout Lip Color - Poppy Pout
These creamy matte lip colors are so rich and smooth. There are a ton of different shades to choose from, and the formula is described as nourishing and hydrating. It has hundreds of positive reviews, one sharing, "I love this brand and I'm so happy Drew Barrymore priced it so all people can afford! The color is beautiful on and lasts!"
FLOWER BEAUTY Supernova Celestial Skin Elixir
Who doesn't want celestial skin? This Supernova Celestial Skin Elixir will give you the most radiant, ethereal glow with just a few drops.
One reviewer shares, "This is a great product to use on your makeup. It smells great but it also has a little shine to use on your makeup. It just looks like you have the best moisturized skin. I will definitely buy again."
FLOWER Beauty Flower Pots Powder Blush - Sweet Pea
Everyone knows that blush is a can't-miss step in a beauty routine, especially for the spring and summer. This powder blush is so buildable and pigmented, and will give you a rosy glow that looks super natural.
FLOWER Beauty Light Illusion Foundation - Porcelain
Looking for a medium to buildable coverage foundation that looks as smooth as it feels? This Light Illusion Foundation is the perfect contender. It has a weightless feel that gives you the most flattering, luminous glow.
FLOWER Beauty Dual Ended Eyeshadow Brush
This dual ended eyeshadow brush is multi-functional and so convenient to use. It has a shader brush for precise application and a domed brush that's perfect for blending. One reviewer shares, "Bristles are soft for smooth application. A handy dual ended brush! Love it!"
