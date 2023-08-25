Shop Long Weekend Must-Haves Under $50 From UnSun Cosmetics, Sunnylife & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Summer break ending, festival season's encore, school starting...whatever staycations or getaways you may have planned during this last gasp of the season, it's never too late to shop for them. And if you decided to splurge on a plane ticket, hotel room, or luxury yurt this year, there's a chance you might be feeling stuck.

Never fear: I'm here, and I have a list of vacation must-haves that won't break the bank. Just because your budget is lower than it was a month ago doesn't mean you can't have a fancy towel, a portable badminton set, and anything else you need to make your break a true break.

After all, "end of summer" means different things to different people. For some, it may represent traveling across the country to party for a long weekend. For others, it might mean looking for ways to transform their backyards to keep kids occupied just one more time. However you choose to celebrate (or just try to push through it), it's totally doable with the essentials and a budget.

Scroll on for our picks for vacation must-haves under $50, and remember: Reapply sunscreen after swimming!