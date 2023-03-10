19 Vacation Must-Haves Under $50 From Sunnylife, Kiramoon, Baja East & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Spring break, festival season, already looking ahead to summer vacation...whatever you've got planned for your warm weather getaway, it's never too early (nor too late!) to shop for it. And if you decided to splurge on that plane ticket, hotel room, or luxury yurt, there's a chance you might be feeling stuck.
Never fear: I'm here, and I have 19 vacation must-haves that won't break the bank. Just because your budget is lower than it was a month ago doesn't mean you can't have a super-soft towel, a portable badminton set, and anything else you need to make your break a true break.
After all, "Spring Break" means different things to different people. For some, it may represent traveling across the country to party for a week. For others, it might mean looking for ways to transform their backyards to keep kids occupied. However you choose to celebrate (or just try to push through it), it's totally doable with the essentials and a budget.
Scroll on for 19 vacation must-haves under $50, and remember: Reapply sunscreen after swimming!
Corkcicle Sierra Sport Canteen
"Designed for adventure and made to last," the Sierra Sport Canteen will help you stay hydrated and eco-conscious throughout the week.
Circular Bodies Rosemary Mint Toothpaste & Bamboo Toothbrush Set
Traveling doesn't have to mean using that one ancient plastic toothbrush in your toiletries kit and the mini toothpaste you never remember to replace. This forward-thinking duo includes a fluoride-free "remineralizing" toothpaste and a toothbrush made from natural materials.
B Yoga The Practice Strap
Hitting the road doesn't have to mean skipping a workout. This practice strap from B. Yoga helps you maintain your form for yoga classes, Pilates, and more, even if you're following the instructor from a screen.
Sunnylife Badminton Set | Casa Blanca
Everything you need to get a little friendly badminton competition is right here, and it's all in a convenient neoprene carrying case.
Sunnydaze Beach Umbrella
With this perfectly sized Sunnydaze umbrella, you can take the shade with you from the beach to the backyard (and beyond).
Ideal Fashions Clark Polarized Sunglasses
Sure, this might not be the sassiest pair of sunnies in your collection, but they include polarized lenses that "eliminate 100% of UVA/UVB [rays], harmful blue light, and glare" per the brand. For an outdoors adventure, you can't beat that.
Lollipetals Reusable Nipple Covers
Hotter climates often mean skimpier clothes. These Lollipetals covers help you feel confident in looks that don't exactly call for underwire.
Rains Tote Bag Mini
Rains' petite version of their classic tote includes all of its best features — including a light weight and water resistance — now in a travel-friendly size.
Baja East Pacific Surf Baseball Cap
Sun protection doesn't have to be boring! And if you're sacrificing a good hair day for it, it had better be worth it. I get that. Enter this tie-dye baseball cap from Baja East: It's ever-so-stylish, and gets the job done, too.
Sunnylife Underwater Camera | Tie Dye Sorbet
This too-cute underwater camera from Sunnylife ensures you don't have to stay in the shallow end to capture your group's most joyful moments.
Ghost Democracy Invisible Lightweight Daily Face Sunscreen
Upgraded skincare doesn't have to break the bank. This SPF 33 sunscreen is lightweight, goes on sheer, and is generally nicer to your skin than what you can grab at the drugstore.
Cloroom Counting Stars Embroidered Silk Eyemask & Pillowcase
Gearing up for a long flight? Preparing to ride shotgun? Anticipating minimal sleep due to overall rowdiness? This silk eyemask and pillow cover is a duo that infuses even a catnap with total elegance.
Shapes Studio Daily Hoop Earrings
These cute hoops are stylish yet subtle, making them a totally versatile (aka, only pair you need on a trip) addition to your jewelry collection.
Brava Fabrics Tie Dye Tank Top
With its faded tie-dye design and loose-fitting silhouette, this tank will definitely be your go-to for long days in the sun.
Kiramoon The Magic Pouch
Kiramoon describes its Magic Pouch best: It's a "holographic bag that holds all of your beauty goodies." It's also "perfect for flights or stadiums because it's see-through!" On top of that, the zippered pouch is "waterproof, easy to clean and seriously cute." A vacay necessity.
Mersi Carrie Bifold Wallet
Going out for the night? Keep just the essentials with you with this vibrant, resort-ready wallet.
Laguna Beach Textile Company Classic Turkish Towel
There's no need to keep using a ratty old beach towel for tradition's sake. This sophisticated one from Laguna Beach Textile Company is an instant and effortless upgrade.
Dooz Zodiac Bandana
First, a quality bandana is always a good thing to have; it can be used as a headband, scarf, belt, bracelet, and like 80 other things. This one, which is specific to your zodiac sign, is all of that and a conversation starter.
Fancii Hot Flush Blush
No plans for a big, sunny getaway, but want to look like you did? A little extra blush on your cheekbones and across the bridge of your nose should be enough to convince people.
