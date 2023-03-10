Courteney Cox Reveals Getting Facial Fillers Are Her Biggest Beauty Regret

The one where Courteney Cox reflected on her beauty mistakes.
The Friends alum recently shared insight into why she regrets getting facial fillers in the past and how she felt pressured to appear younger in order to adhere to society's standards.
"Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that's just a bummer, a waste of time," Courteney said on the March 7 episode of the Gloss Angeles podcast. "It's a domino effect, it's like you don't realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more 'cause you look normal to yourself."
She continued, "You look in the mirror and go, 'Oh, that looks good,' and you don't realize what it looks like to the outside."
The Scream actress admitted to hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan Christensen that she was simply getting too many fillers injected.
"Thank god they are removable," Courteney said. "I think I messed up a lot and now, luckily, I was able to reverse most of that. Now, I'm actually just older."
The 58-year-old went on to call fillers her biggest beauty regret, reflecting, "I look at pictures of me from when I thought I looked okay, and I can't believe it."
This isn't the first time Courteney has been open about fillers or other past beauty treatments, as she recently explained that she tried chasing youthfulness by turning to cosmetics procedures.
"I didn't realize that, oh s--t, I'm actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now," she told U.K.'s Sunday Times in an interview published Feb. 20, 2022. "There was a period where I went, 'I've got to stop. That's just crazy.'"
In fact, back in 2017, she noted that she gained a new sense of confidence after getting her fillers dissolved.
"I feel better because I look like myself," she shared with NewBeauty. "I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do."
Courteney isn't alone when it comes to disclosing her beauty secrets. Keeping reading to see the other celebs who've spoken about undergoing cosmetic procedures and treatments in the past.