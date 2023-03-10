How to Watch All the 2023 Best Picture Oscar Nominees

Watch : Jimmy Kimmel Is Preparing for Another Potential Oscars Slap

Love a movie marathon?

Well, pop some popcorn and get ready because there are only a few days left to watch all the Best Picture nominees before the 2023 Oscars.

So which films are up for the top prize at this year's Academy Awards? There are 10 films in consideration, with many nominated in more than one category.

Everything Everywhere All at Once, for instance, leads the pack with 11 total nods, and The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front follow closely behind with nine each. Elvis is rocking eight nominations, and The Fabelmans is on their heels with seven. Rounding out the list are Tár and Top Gun: Maverick with six nods apiece, Avatar: The Way of Water with four, Triangle of Sadness with three and Women Talking with two (see the full list of nominees here).

As for which film will take home the main trophy? Fans will just have to watch the 95th Academy Awards to find out. The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live Sunday March 12 starting at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on ABC.