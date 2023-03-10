How to Watch All the 2023 Best Picture Oscar Nominees

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Elvis and Tár—oh my! There are so many Best Picture nominees and so little time before the 2023 Oscars. Here's your guide on how to watch them.

Love a movie marathon?

Well, pop some popcorn and get ready because there are only a few days left to watch all the Best Picture nominees before the 2023 Oscars.

So which films are up for the top prize at this year's Academy Awards? There are 10 films in consideration, with many nominated in more than one category.

Everything Everywhere All at Once, for instance, leads the pack with 11 total nods, and The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front follow closely behind with nine each. Elvis is rocking eight nominations, and The Fabelmans is on their heels with seven. Rounding out the list are Tár and Top Gun: Maverick with six nods apiece, Avatar: The Way of Water with four, Triangle of Sadness with three and Women Talking with two (see the full list of nominees here).

As for which film will take home the main trophy? Fans will just have to watch the 95th Academy Awards to find out. The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live Sunday March 12 starting at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on ABC.

Until then, check out this guide on where you can watch the Best Picture nominees (hint: you may not even need to leave the couch).

Netflix
All Quiet on the Western Front

Based on Erich Maria Remarque's 1929 novel of the same name, Edward Berger's adaptation follows a young German soldier named Paul (Felix Kammerer) as he and his friends go from excitedly enlisting to fight in World War I to realizing the violent realities of battling on the Western Front. The movie, which was released 92 years after the last rendition won Best Picture, can be watched on Netflix.

20th Century Studios
Avatar: The Way of Water

Want to revisit Pandora? For the time being, you'll need to do so in theaters. Continuing the story of James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar—which took home three Oscars—this movie tells the story of Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and their children amid, as the synopsis puts it, "the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

Searchlight Pictures
The Banshees of Inisherin

Set in 1923 as the Irish Civil War is coming to an end, Martin McDonagh's film explores the fallout that occurs on the titular island after Colm (Best Supporting Actor nominee Brendan Gleeson) tells his BFF Pádraic (Best Lead Actor nominee Colin Farrell) that he no longer wants to be friends. The movie is available to watch on HBO Max.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
Elvis

There's one last chance to get all shook up before the Oscars. Austin Butler, who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, portrays the late Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's film. The drama explores the stages of the King of Rock 'n' Roll's life and his business relationship with manager Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks). It's available to watch on HBO Max.

A24
Everything Everywhere All at Once

In Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's movie, Evelyn (Best Lead Actress nominee Michelle Yeoh) strives to save the universe by traveling throughout the multiverse and discovering different versions of herself. She does it all while trying to navigate family dynamics—including with her husband (Best Supporting Actor nominee Ke Huy Quan), daughter (Best Supporting Actress nominee Stephanie Hsu) and father (James Hong)—and finish her taxes.

The film is available to watch on Showtime and on streaming services like Hulu, Apple TV+ or Paramount+ with a Showtime add-on.

Universal Pictures
The Fabelmans

Drawing inspiration from his own childhood, Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical movie tells the story of an aspiring young filmmaker named Sammy (Gabriel LaBelle) and his relationship with his family—including his mother Mitzi (Best Lead Actress nominee Michelle Williams), father Burt (Paul Dano), honorary "uncle" Bennie Loewy (Seth Rogen) and Mitzi's Uncle Boris (Best Supporting Actor nominee Judd Hirsch).

Viewers can rent the movie on streaming services like Apple TV+, Amazon's Prime Video and YouTube.

Focus Features
Tár

In Todd Field's Tár, Best Lead Actress nominee Cate Blanchett plays Lydia Tár, a conductor in Berlin who has risen to the top of her field. But as she prepares to do a live recording of Mahler's Fifth Symphony, new allegations against her come to light and lead to her downfall.

The psychological drama is available to watch on Peacock.

Scott Garfield. © Paramount Pictures Corporation
Top Gun: Maverick

This movie soared at the box office, but will it land the Best Picture win? Nearly four decades after Top Gun's 1986 release, Naval aviator Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is back. This time, he's training a group of young pilots for a major mission, including Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller) who is the son of his late friend Lt. Nick "Goose" Bradshaw.

You can fly on over to Paramount+ to find the film.

Imperative Entertainment
Triangle of Sadness

Ruben Östlund's movie follows model couple Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean) as they embark on a cruise for the ultra-rich. However, the excursion—captained by Woody Harrelson's character—doesn't go according to plan, leaving the passengers stuck on a deserted island. 

The film is available to stream on Hulu.

2022 Orion Releasing LLC. All Rights Reserved
Women Talking

Sarah Polley's movie, based on Miriam Toews' 2018 novel of the same name, follows a group of women in a religious colony who have repeatedly been sexually assaulted by the men in their community. However, the elders ignore the abuse. The women gather to decide whether they should do nothing, stay and fight, or leave. 

The film—which stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Frances McDormand and Ben Whishaw—is available to watch on Amazon's Prime Video.

E!'s 2023 Oscars red carpet kicks off Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on E!, followed by the 2023 Academy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E! News the next day at 11 p.m. for a full recap of the biggest Oscars moments.

