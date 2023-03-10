Jenna Ortega Has Some Changes in Mind for Wednesday Season 2

Things are about to get creepier and kookier.
When Wednesday eventually returns for season two on Netflix, you can expect the Tim Burton series to pivot away from romance and delve deeper into the mysterious and spooky. That is, if Jenna Ortega gets her way.
"We just started getting a writers' room together and talking about it," she explained on The Tonight Show on March 9. "I think we want to up the horror aspects a little bit and get Wednesday out of the romantic situation and just let her be her own individual and fight her own crime."
Season one was both a murder mystery as well as a love triangle between Wednesday, Hunter Doohan's Tyler and Percy Hynes White's Xavier, not to mention Wednesday's blossoming friendship with Emma Myers' Enid.
And Jenna's new conversation with Jimmy Fallon isn't the first time she's expressed her hopes for the second season.
"I think, me personally, I would love to see the series get a little bit darker," she told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Zuri Hall on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet Jan. 10. "Embrace the horror aspect a little bit more."
The 20-year-old shared similar sentiments in her recent episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.
"I don't think I've ever had to put my foot down on a set in the way that I had to on Wednesday because it's so easy to fall into that category, especially with this type of show," Jenna said March 6. "Everything that she does, everything that I had to play, did not make sense for her character at all. Her being in a love triangle made no sense."
And speaking of horror, the actress also teased what to expect from Scream VI—even if she didn't actually know how it ended herself.
"It's a different setting," Jenna noted. "The Scream franchise has never left Woodsboro, so it makes for an intimidating story. Ghostface can come for you on the subway, push you off a skyscraper building. Everything about this movie is just bigger and scarier, and also Ghostface is much more brutal and unforgiving. Everyone's a victim, not just the lead cast."
She continued, "Sometimes they give us different scripts, different endings. This time around they just didn't give us the third act at all. Everyone usually finds out by the last two weeks."
Catch up with Wednesday on Netflix and see Scream VI, now in theaters.