Jenna Ortega Has Some Changes in Mind for Wednesday Season 2

Watch : Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Wants a "Darker" Season 2

Things are about to get creepier and kookier.

When Wednesday eventually returns for season two on Netflix, you can expect the Tim Burton series to pivot away from romance and delve deeper into the mysterious and spooky. That is, if Jenna Ortega gets her way.

"We just started getting a writers' room together and talking about it," she explained on The Tonight Show on March 9. "I think we want to up the horror aspects a little bit and get Wednesday out of the romantic situation and just let her be her own individual and fight her own crime."

Season one was both a murder mystery as well as a love triangle between Wednesday, Hunter Doohan's Tyler and Percy Hynes White's Xavier, not to mention Wednesday's blossoming friendship with Emma Myers' Enid.

And Jenna's new conversation with Jimmy Fallon isn't the first time she's expressed her hopes for the second season.