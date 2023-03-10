Sarah Ferguson Shares Royally Sweet Update on Queen Elizabeth II's Corgis

Watch : Sarah Ferguson on Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth's Corgis & New Book

Queen Elizabeth II will be fur-ever be with her dogs, in spirit.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, gave E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight an update on the late monarch's Pembroke Welsh corgis, Muick and Sandy, who she and ex-husband Prince Andrew, Duke of York, took in following his mother's death.

"I think they are exceptional and they're just very funny. I think, I'm sure, when they're chasing the air, I think they're looking at her," Sarah said on a March 8 episode of E! News. "That's what I like to think. The squirrels are not in sight but they're still barking at something, so I think it might be her."

Andrew had originally gifted Muick and Sandy to the Queen, who owned several dogs throughout her life. And following her death at age 96 in September, the corgis were shown awaiting the arrival of the her coffin at Windsor Castle during her televised state funeral.