Sarah Ferguson Shares Royally Sweet Update on Queen Elizabeth II's Corgis

Queen Elizabeth II will be fur-ever be with her dogs, in spirit.
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, gave E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight an update on the late monarch's Pembroke Welsh corgis, Muick and Sandy, who she and ex-husband Prince Andrew, Duke of York, took in following his mother's death.
"I think they are exceptional and they're just very funny. I think, I'm sure, when they're chasing the air, I think they're looking at her," Sarah said on a March 8 episode of E! News. "That's what I like to think. The squirrels are not in sight but they're still barking at something, so I think it might be her."
Andrew had originally gifted Muick and Sandy to the Queen, who owned several dogs throughout her life. And following her death at age 96 in September, the corgis were shown awaiting the arrival of the her coffin at Windsor Castle during her televised state funeral.
Sarah shared her first photos with Muick and Sandy on her Instagram in October, for her 63rd birthday. She wrote, "The presents that keep giving."
The pooches, who grew up with other dogs owned by the Queen, gained some new siblings upon arrival at Sarah and Andrew's Royal Lodge home: the former couple's five Norfolk terriers.
The A Most Intriguing Lady author also reflected on her relationship with the late monarch to E! News. "We became very, very close towards the end," she said. "She was just a legend."
The duchess also expressed her support for former brother-in-law King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort. "I really believe in the King and the Queen Consort and I'm thrilled to be able to say that," Sarah told E! News. "I think the King has done an incredible job with the environment and the Prince's Trust. He's just a real leader and so it's really wonderful to be able to quietly, just sort of see how I can help and support."
