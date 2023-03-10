Exclusive

Sarah Ferguson Shares Royally Sweet Update on Queen Elizabeth II's Corgis

Months after taking in Queen Elizabeth II's corgis Muick and Sandy, Sarah Ferguson gives an update on the dogs in an exclusive interview with E! News.

Queen Elizabeth II will be fur-ever be with her dogs, in spirit.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, gave E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight an update on the late monarch's Pembroke Welsh corgis, Muick and Sandy, who she and ex-husband Prince Andrew, Duke of York, took in following his mother's death.

"I think they are exceptional and they're just very funny. I think, I'm sure, when they're chasing the air, I think they're looking at her," Sarah said on a March 8 episode of E! News. "That's what I like to think. The squirrels are not in sight but they're still barking at something, so I think it might be her."

Andrew had originally gifted Muick and Sandy to the Queen, who owned several dogs throughout her life. And following her death at age 96 in September, the corgis were shown awaiting the arrival of the her coffin at Windsor Castle during her televised state funeral.

photos
Sarah Ferguson Bonds With Queen Elizabeth's Corgis

Sarah shared her first photos with Muick and Sandy on her Instagram in October, for her 63rd birthday. She wrote, "The presents that keep giving."

The pooches, who grew up with other dogs owned by the Queen, gained some new siblings upon arrival at Sarah and Andrew's Royal Lodge home: the former couple's five Norfolk terriers.

The A Most Intriguing Lady author also reflected on her relationship with the late monarch to E! News. "We became very, very close towards the end," she said. "She was just a legend."

The duchess also expressed her support for former brother-in-law King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort. "I really believe in the King and the Queen Consort and I'm thrilled to be able to say that," Sarah told E! News. "I think the King has done an incredible job with the environment and the Prince's Trust. He's just a real leader and so it's really wonderful to be able to quietly, just sort of see how I can help and support."

See photos of the Queen's dogs over the years:

Instagram / Sarah Ferguson
Muick & Sandy

The Queen's corgis play with Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. Her ex-husband Prince Andrew, Duke of York, had originally gifted the dogs to the monarch. After her death, he and Sarah, who live together, took them in.

Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Awaiting Their Queen

Sandy and Muick, the Queen's surviving corgis, await the arrival of her coffin at Windsor Castle, her final resting place, following a state funeral Sept. 8, 2022.

Annie Leibovitz/UPPA via ZUMA Press
Last Portrait

The Queen appears with her dogs WillowVulcanCandy and Holly on the grounds of Windsor Castle in this 90th birthday portrait released in 2016.

STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty
Sweet Candy

The Queen pets her dorgi Candy while taking a break from observing a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees, in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle in February 2022.

The dog, one of four of her last pets, died months before the Queen passed away at age 96 on Sept. 8, 2022, according to multiple reports. She was survived by her corgis Muick and Sandy, who went to live with her son Prince Andrew and his ex-wife and roommate Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, as well as a cocker spaniel named Lissy.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
Dog Mum

Queen Elizabeth II is joined by her dog family at her Sandringham estate.

Shutterstock
Bring Your Pup to Work

Her Majesty's pups ensemble by her feet as she meets with the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team at Buckingham Palace in 2002.

 

Shutterstock
Royal Entourage

Queen Elizabeth II and her two dogs step out during a royal engagement in 1991.

Reginald Davis/Shutterstock
Dog Day Afternoon

Queen Elizabeth II takes a walk with her corgi on the 30th anniversary of her accession to the throne in 1982.

Keystione/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
At Home

The Queen smiles as she poses with a corgi in 1970.

STF/AFP/Getty Images
Along for the Ride

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at King's Cross station with her dogs on October 15, 1969.

Historia/Shutterstock
Photo Shoot

Royal corgis join the Queen and Prince Andrew on the cover of Tatler in 1962.

Joan Williams/Shutterstock
Keeping Close

A pup relaxes by Queen Elizabeth II.

Bettmann/Getty Images
Travel Buddy

Her Majesty visits Balmoral Castle with one of her dogs in 1952.

AP/Shutterstock
Furry Friends

The Queen returns to London with two pups following a weekend in the country. 

Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Childhood Companion

Queen Elizabeth II, then known as Princess Elizabeth, with two corgi dogs in 1936. 

Historia/Shutterstock
Snuggles

The future queen cuddles with a pup at her childhood home in 1936.

