Let Jamie Lee Curtis' Simple, Fuss-Free Red Carpet Glam Inspire Your Next Evening Look

Watch : Watch Jamie Lee Curtis Call Herself a "Nepo Baby" At 2023 SAG Awards

Another reason to love Jamie Lee Curtis? She subscribes to the less is more policy of getting ready.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once actress has shown time and time again that there's strength in simplicity, often dressing in sleek power suits or sophisticated gowns. And her makeup is just as effortless, proving you don't need to go to extremes to look glamorous.

With a few skin-prepping techniques and strategic makeup placements,

Jamie's go-to makeup artist Grace Ahn revealed her best tips and tricks with E! News, including a skin-prepping technique that offers an array of benefits and her strategic makeup placement. Because while many of us didn't snag an invite to the Oscars 2023 on March 12, you can use Grace's fool-proof guide the next time you need to get dolled up for a black-tie event.

"Makeup, to me, is just as important as the clothes and hair one wears to boost confidence," the makeup artist shared. "It can really help someone feel their best when they see themselves in a mirror or photo."