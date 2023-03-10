Step Inside Saint Laurent's Star-Studded Pre-Oscars Party With Jennifer Coolidge, Salma Hayek and More

Watch : Jimmy Kimmel Is Preparing for Another Potential Oscars Slap

Looking forward to all the red carpet fashion at the 2023 Oscars?

Well, you don't have to wait until the ceremony itself to get into the stylish spirit.

Stars gathered at Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars event at a private residence in Los Angeles on March 9. The evening kicked off with the Saint Laurent x W Magazine directors dinner and continued with the luxury fashion house's soirée, which was hosted by its creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

And there were plenty of big names on the guest list as Jennifer Coolidge, Zoë Kravitz, Lenny Kravitz, Salma Hayek, Kaitlyn Dever and Evan Ross were just a few of the celebrities in attendance. Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower as well as Euphoria's Dominic Fike and Chloe Cherry were also among the attendees.

An eyewitness described the post-dinner party as a "super intimate" event featuring "breathtaking" city views, drinks, music from DJs and outdoor firepits.

"Everyone kept a low profile and mingled with the people they knew," the onlooker told E! News, noting it "felt like a high school reunion, but with famous people."