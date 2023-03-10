Step Inside Saint Laurent's Star-Studded Pre-Oscars Party With Jennifer Coolidge, Salma Hayek and More

Looking forward to all the red carpet fashion at the 2023 Oscars?
Well, you don't have to wait until the ceremony itself to get into the stylish spirit.
Stars gathered at Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars event at a private residence in Los Angeles on March 9. The evening kicked off with the Saint Laurent x W Magazine directors dinner and continued with the luxury fashion house's soirée, which was hosted by its creative director Anthony Vaccarello.
And there were plenty of big names on the guest list as Jennifer Coolidge, Zoë Kravitz, Lenny Kravitz, Salma Hayek, Kaitlyn Dever and Evan Ross were just a few of the celebrities in attendance. Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower as well as Euphoria's Dominic Fike and Chloe Cherry were also among the attendees.
An eyewitness described the post-dinner party as a "super intimate" event featuring "breathtaking" city views, drinks, music from DJs and outdoor firepits.
"Everyone kept a low profile and mingled with the people they knew," the onlooker told E! News, noting it "felt like a high school reunion, but with famous people."
Indeed, it seemed to be a fun-filled night, with the observer noting that Olivia Wilde "appeared in good spirits" and was laughing with a pal. In addition, the eyewitness said Olivia Jade "was excited to see some friends"—including TikToker Dixie D'Amelio.
"At one point, she and Dixie stopped to talk to each other," the onlooker shared. "They chatted for a bit."
Of course, the stars also brought their fashion A-game. The observer noted LaKeith Stanfield, for instance, "made a grand entrance with his floor-length fur coat and his fiancée Kasmere Trice also dressed to impress in a bedazzled animal-print gown."
And the couple made sure to document their glam looks.
"They posed for photos with their own phone and even checked to see which ones they approved of," the eyewitness said. "It was cute."
The event comes three days before the 95th annual Academy Awards. Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday March 12, and fans can tune in to watch the show starting at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on ABC.
But for now, celebrate awards show season but scrolling through photos of some of the stars at Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars event.