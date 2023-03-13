Oscars 2023

See All the Winners (Live Updates)

Oscars 2023 Winners: The Complete List

From Best Lead Actress and Actor to Best Picture, see all the stars and films who struck gold and took home awards during the Oscars 2023 ceremony on March 12.

Get ready for a night of movie magic.

The Oscars 2023 ceremony officially kicked off on March 12, marking the end of the 2023 award season. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the annual event is honoring this year's most groundbreaking films and the people who made them.

Some of the night's biggest acting nominees include Cate Blanchett, Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Michelle Williams, Colin Farrell, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ana de Armas, just to name a few. (Check out the full list of nominees here.)

Meanwhile, All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking are all up for the Best Picture trophy.

Several famous faces are also nominated for their very first Academy Award this evening, including Rihanna for her Black: Panther: Wakanda Forever song "Lift Me Up," Atlanta alum Brian Tyree Henry for his film Causeway and veteran actor Brendan Fraser for his critically acclaimed performance in The Whale.

So which stars, filmmakers and movies took home trophies on Hollywood's biggest night?

See the full list of 2023 Oscar winners below, and keep checking back here all night for live updates on the night's top awards.

The 95th Academy Awards air March 12 from 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT to 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on ABC.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

Best Directing

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg
Tár, Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Best Lead Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Lead Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Costume Design

Babylon
WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness

Best Live Action Short Film

WINNER: An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase

Best Animated Short Film

WINNER: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It

Best Original Song

"Applause" from Tell It like a Woman, Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler
"Naatu Naatu" from RRR, Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose
"This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
WINNER: Navalny

Best Documentary Short Film

WINNER: The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate

Best International Feature Film

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
WINNER: The Whale

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans

Best Cinematography

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

(Originally published March 12 at 5:19 p.m. PT)

