Oscars 2023 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : Jimmy Kimmel Is Preparing for Another Potential Oscars Slap

Get ready for a night of movie magic.

The Oscars 2023 ceremony officially kicked off on March 12, marking the end of the 2023 award season. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the annual event is honoring this year's most groundbreaking films and the people who made them.

Some of the night's biggest acting nominees include Cate Blanchett, Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Michelle Williams, Colin Farrell, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ana de Armas, just to name a few. (Check out the full list of nominees here.)

Meanwhile, All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking are all up for the Best Picture trophy.

Several famous faces are also nominated for their very first Academy Award this evening, including Rihanna for her Black: Panther: Wakanda Forever song "Lift Me Up," Atlanta alum Brian Tyree Henry for his film Causeway and veteran actor Brendan Fraser for his critically acclaimed performance in The Whale.