What Ryan Seacrest Will Miss Most About Live With Kelly and Ryan

Watch : Ryan Seacrest Talks Oscars Backstage Special & Daytime TV Departure

Distance makes the heart grow fonder.

That appears to be the case for Ryan Seacrest now that he's leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan after six seasons and heading back to Los Angeles.

"I'll miss this team of people," he exclusively told Carolina Bermudez on the March 9 episode of E! News. "We've gotten to know each other and become very, very close. It's a unique environment here, where many people have been here a long time. They've raised their kids while being on this show."

But while he's saying goodbye to the ABC daytime talk show, that won't affect his relationship with his co-host Kelly Ripa.

"I'll miss being next to Kelly every single day," Ryan shared. "We're extremely close, we're very good friends, we'll remain good friends. But there's that hour of communicating with somebody. You become super excited about doing it. You laugh, and then, of course, you can't remember what you said to each other. So I'll miss that part."