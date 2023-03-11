Get a $138 J.Crew Skirt for $21, a $90 Cashmere Sweater for $35, and More Can't-Miss Deals

Here's how you can get an EXTRA discount on J.Crew sale styles.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 11, 2023 3:00 PMTags
Keeping up with the fashion trends is cool and all, but if you want to make a smart purchase, it's all about investing in classic pieces. You'll find elevated staples that you can wear forever when you shop at J.Crew.

J.Crew is having a major sale this weekend. Expand your wardrobe and get an EXTRA 50% off sale styles when you use the promo code ADDTOBAG at checkout. That promo code is also valid if you want to save 30% on full-price styles. You can get a $128 skirt for just $21. Spend $30 on this cardigan with a $98 value. Score $278 ankle boots for just $45. Get this cashmere sweater top for just $35.

If you're looking for more J.Crew deals, here are some standout picks. 

J.Crew Deals

J.Crew Sydney Wide-Leg Pant in Four-Season Stretch

Add a bold touch to your wardrobe with this orange, wide leg pants.

 
$128
$51
J.Crew

J.Crew Midi Pencil Skirt in Stretch Linen Viscose

It's giving everything. This fabric is so sleek and stretchy. You'll want one of these fabulous skirts in every color.

 
$138
$21
J.Crew

J.Crew Smocked Midi Dress in Midnight-Blue Floral

Feel like you're on vacation no matter where you are when you rock this blue, floral dress.

 
$138
$55
J.Crew

J.Crew Cashmere Cropped Sweater-Tank

Meet your new favorite layering piece, an adorable magenta sweater tank. It comes in four colors.

 
$90
$35
J.Crew

J.Crew Tissue Turtleneck

turtleneck is a great investment for your wardrobe— especially a high-quality style from J.Crew. This one is available in many colors.

 
$40
$15
J.Crew

J.Crew Double-Breasted Alfie Blazer in Drapey Corduroy and Demi-Boot Pant in Drapey Corduroy

You'll feel like a total boss rocking a monochromatic lilac ensemble.

$348
$77
Blazer
$178
$43
Pants

J.Crew Teddy Sherpa Lady Jacket

This sherpa jacket is so soft that you'll never want to take it off. It also comes in ivory.

 
$138
$55
J.Crew

J.Crew Classic Merino Wool Cardigan Sweater

cardigan is always in style. This one comes in six colors ranging from bright to neutral.

 
$98
$30
J.Crew

J.Crew Stacked-Heel Ankle Boots in Leather

How much are you obsessed with these leather booties

$278
$70
J.Crew

