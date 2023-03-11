Get a $138 J.Crew Skirt for $21, a $90 Cashmere Sweater for $35, and More Can't-Miss Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Keeping up with the fashion trends is cool and all, but if you want to make a smart purchase, it's all about investing in classic pieces. You'll find elevated staples that you can wear forever when you shop at J.Crew.
J.Crew is having a major sale this weekend. Expand your wardrobe and get an EXTRA 50% off sale styles when you use the promo code ADDTOBAG at checkout. That promo code is also valid if you want to save 30% on full-price styles. You can get a $128 skirt for just $21. Spend $30 on this cardigan with a $98 value. Score $278 ankle boots for just $45. Get this cashmere sweater top for just $35.
If you're looking for more J.Crew deals, here are some standout picks.
J.Crew Deals
J.Crew Sydney Wide-Leg Pant in Four-Season Stretch
Add a bold touch to your wardrobe with this orange, wide leg pants.
J.Crew Midi Pencil Skirt in Stretch Linen Viscose
It's giving everything. This fabric is so sleek and stretchy. You'll want one of these fabulous skirts in every color.
J.Crew Smocked Midi Dress in Midnight-Blue Floral
Feel like you're on vacation no matter where you are when you rock this blue, floral dress.
J.Crew Cashmere Cropped Sweater-Tank
Meet your new favorite layering piece, an adorable magenta sweater tank. It comes in four colors.
J.Crew Tissue Turtleneck
A turtleneck is a great investment for your wardrobe— especially a high-quality style from J.Crew. This one is available in many colors.
J.Crew Teddy Sherpa Lady Jacket
This sherpa jacket is so soft that you'll never want to take it off. It also comes in ivory.
J.Crew Classic Merino Wool Cardigan Sweater
A cardigan is always in style. This one comes in six colors ranging from bright to neutral.
J.Crew Stacked-Heel Ankle Boots in Leather
How much are you obsessed with these leather booties?
